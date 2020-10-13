Amazon Prime Day is live! If you’re an Amazon Prime member you can get great deals on a huge range of products over the next two days.

With a lot of us working from home for the next few months at least, we’ll all need all sorts of things to make our lives easier, productive and comfortable. From monitors to laptops to office chairs and more, here are the best Amazon Prime Day work from home deals.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime is live from 13th October - 14th October, and you can check out the deals now! You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to get access to the deals. So if you’re not currently a member, sign up for a free 30-day trial and you’ll also get access to Prime Video and free next day delivery.

Here are all the best Amazon Prime Day work from home deals.

Amazon Prime Day PC monitors deals

Sort your home working set up with the perfect monitor. With these Amazon Prime Day deals you can get discounts of up to 20% off PC Monitors from big brands like HP, Samsung, LG, Dell, Acer and more.

HP Ultraslim 27-Inch Full HD Monitor with Height Adjust (1920 x 1080) - was £199.99, now £159.99.

LG Ultrawide 29-Inch IPS Monitor (2560 x 1080) Black - was £234.99, now £175.99.

Samsung 27-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor - was £299.99, now £199.99.

Amazon Prime Day laptops deals

Need a new laptop to boost your productivity? Maybe you want a laptop that’s primed for creativity, or perhaps you’re after something thin and portable that you can work from in the cafe. Either way, now’s the time to upgrade with these excellent Amazon Prime Day deals.

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581 Ultra HD 15.6 Inch 4K Dual-Touchscreen Laptop - was £4,000.00, now £2,499.99.

HUAWEI MateBook D 15 - 15.6 Inch Laptop with FullView 1080P FHD Ultrabook PC - was £699.99, now £549.99.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Ultra-Thin 13.5 Touchscreen Laptop - was £999, now £799.99.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13.3 Inch Laptop - was £1,249, now £999.

Amazon Prime Day Apple iPad

Get the iconic Apple iPad for less with this discount deal courtesy of Amazon Prime day. Complete with 64GB or 256GB storage and in the classic space grey colour, this is the perfect time to get the device that has set the pace for tablet computing since it was first released.

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) Space Grey - was £629, now £544.50.

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - was £479, now £413.10.

Amazon Prime Day Android tablets deals

Whether you like to work on the move or you just want a handheld device to unwind with, tablets make work and play easy. Pick up a new Android tablet this Prime Day with up to 20% off Tablets from Samsung, Lenovo, Huawei and Wacom.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-Inch Tablet - was £619, now £529.

HUAWEI MatePad T 10s 10.1 Inch Wide Open View Tablet - was £169.99, now £130.99.

Amazon Prime Day HOMCOM working from home furniture deals

Whether you’re missing your office chair or need a new desk to work comfortably from, the shift to working from home has meant many of us need a few things here and there. It’s important to create a comfortable working environment and with Amazon Prime Day throwing up some great discounts on HOMCOM products, now’s the time.

If you’ve spent the last six months working from your sofa or your bed, you’ll likely be missing the comfort and support of your trusty office chair.

HOMCOM Swivel Chair - was £87.99, now £55.29.

Amazon Prime Day Microsoft Office Home & Student

Whether you’re working or studying from home, having access to the full array of Microsoft Office programs is sure to make life a little easier. From Word to Excel to Powerpoint, work presentations, personal projects and schoolwork are all covered.

Microsoft Office 2019 Home & Student - was £119.99, now £84.99.