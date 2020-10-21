iD mobile reveals iPhone 12 deals

Apple has revealed its latest smartphones, and now iD Mobile is the latest network to launch its range of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro deals, officially available right now.

Can’t wait to get your hands on a new iPhone 12? Let’s see what iD Mobile’s deals have to offer.

iPhone 12 iD Mobile deals

The iPhone 12 deals start off at £39.99 per month plus a £99.99 upfrontcost, which gets you a monthly 20GB data allowance, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes with 64GB of storage.

If you need an iPhone with more storage space, you can get the same plan but with 128GB of storage for £41.99 per month or go for the 256GB iPhone for £44.99 per month.

Key features of the iPhone 12 include:

5G connectivity

Apple’s industry-leading A14 Bionic chip

12MP dual-lens camera

iPhone 12 Pro iD Mobile deals

The iPhone 12 is a fantastic smartphone, but if you want to go one better, deals for Apple’s new flagship iPhone 12 Pro on iD Mobile start at £49.99 per month plus £99.99 upfront for 128GB storage, 20GB of data as well as unlimited texts and calls.

If you want more data or need more storage - which might come in handy for streaming HD shows and saving lots of pics - iD mobile has some decent deals for you too. Get 256GB storage and 50GB data for £51.99 a month and £149 upfront, or go even bigger with 512GB storage and unlimited data for £59.99 a month and £199 upfront.

Key features of the iPhone 12 Pro:

5G connectivity

Apple’s industry-leading A14 Bionic chip

12MP triple-lens camera

All iD mobile iPhone plans include data rollover allowing you to keep unused data for the next month, bill capping to manage your monthly spending and roaming in 50 destinations worldwide.

With all of Apple’s new iPhones ready for 5G, iD Mobile has put a ‘5G coming soon’ teaser on its website, so you might be able to get super fast downloads with the network on your new iPhone soon.

Check out more deals from all the networks in our handy iPhone 12 buyers guide

Want to know more about all the new iPhones? We’ve got all the info here