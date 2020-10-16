New Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro now available on Vodafone

Vodafone has launched its collection of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro deals, giving you access to one of the best 5G networks in the UK on your brand new 5G-enabled iPhone.

Both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro are available from today (23 October). And to coincide with the launch, Vodafone is introducing probably its best trade-in offer ever.

Customers with an iPhone X or above can trade in their current handset and unlock an instant, guaranteed saving of £15 a month for the length of their new contract. If you have an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, you’ll still get a guaranteed saving of £5 a month.

This means that you could save a total of £360 on your 24-month Vodafone contract, making the new iPhone 12 far more affordable than you might have first thought.

**Want to find out more? Here’s what you need to know about Vodafone’s iPhone trade-in scheme.

The new iPhone 12 is available on Vodafone’s Unlimited Max deal for just £50 a month and £29 upfront when you trade in your old iPhone. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is available on the same tariff for just £58 a month and £29 upfront with the same trade-in deal.

You can check to see if your current handset is eligible for trade-in on the ‘My Vodafone’ app, which will give you an instant confirmation if your phone has passed Vodafone’s trade-in checks while it’s still on your hand.

Some of the benefits of getting an iPhone 12 deal with Vodafone include:

The latest Apple handset with a potential saving of £360

One of the UK’s best mobile data networks and London’s best 5G network for fantastic coverage

Vodafone’s Annual Upgrade Promise means you’ll get the latest iPhone every year with no upgrade fee on a 24-month plan.

Unlimited 5G data at no extra cost on the Unlimited Max plan, which is perfect for streaming and downloading on the go.

Vodafone’s Total Care Warranty protects your shiny new iPhone against faults and repairs including free battery replacement, for added peace of mind at no extra cost for two years.

200GB of iCloud storage for three months, as well as one year of free Apple TV+ original shows and movies.

If you think you’re ready for the latest and greatest iPhone, check out our iPhone 12 deals as well as our iPhone 12 Pro deals.