Order the new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro from O2 today

The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro is available on O2 from today (23 October), with the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini coming next month.

All four iPhone 12 models come with edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays, Ceramic Shield front cover, Apple’s industry-leading A14 Bionic chip, and an unparalleled new camera system, and the entire range will be available on O2’s 5G tariffs.

O2 iPhone 12 offers are available on O2 custom plans meaning the cost can be spread over 36 months. These tariffs start at:

iPhone 12 5G is available from £41.37 a month plus a £30 upfront, which gets you a monthly allowance of 3GB data and 6months’ free Disney+

iPhone12 Pro 5G is available from £48.10 a month plus £30 upfront, which gets you a 3GB monthly data allowance and 6months free Disney+

As always, O2’s custom plans allow you to toggle different features so that you’re able to get the customised plan you need for your new iPhone 12 at the price you want.

By changing the amount you pay upfront, your monthly data allowance, and the length of your device plan, you can increase or decrease your monthly cost. You’ll also clearly see which offers and benefits you get at each price point.

To see if O2 is the best deal for you, check out all our iPhone 12 deals as well as our iPhone 12 Pro deals available now.