  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2020
  5. October
  6. Sky Mobile announces iPhone 12 deals

Sky Mobile announces iPhone 12 deals

16 October 2020 Last updated: 23 October 2020
iPhone 12 deals with loads of extras for Sky Mobile customers.
iPhone 12 Pro Gold front

If you’re keen to get your hands on the new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, then check out these deals available from today from Sky Mobile, the network which was voted Uswitch Network of the Year.

Sky Mobile iPhone 12 deals also come with a great range of extras exclusive to Sky VIP customers. So if you aren’t already signed up, now is definitely the time.

Sky Mobiles iPhone 12 deals and iPhone 12 Pro deals

You can get the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro from Sky Mobile with a range of data plans. The iPhone 12 64GB model costs just £34 a month for 4GB or £38 for 20GB of data with no upfront costs.

The iPhone 12 Pro 128GB model costs £41 a month for 4GB of data or £47 a month for 10GB of data. This works out as a total savings of £468 when you pre-order the iPhone 12 Pro from Sky Mobile.

It's worth bearing in mind that these Sky Mobile deals last for 36 months, rather than the traditional 24-month contract.

Free 5G on iPhone 12 for Sky VIP customers

If you’re a member of Sky’s free loyalty programme, Sky VIP, you’ll also receive a load of extra benefits including:

  • Free 5G on all iPhone 12 models
  • An extra 10GB data boost
  • £30 off Apple AirPods when you pre-order
  • Double data on all plans when you pre-order
  • Up to £50 off by exchanging your spare data from your Sky Piggybank if you’re an existing customer
  • Double data, unlimited calls & texts and no upfront costs for all iPhone 12 plans
  • Roll your spare data each month to use later or share with your family
  • Unlimited streaming of Sky apps to watch Sky TV shows, Sky Sports and Sky kids without using your data

Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max

The extra-large and extra-small versions of the new iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for pre-order from Friday 6 November.

Prices for the iPhone 12 mini start from £30 a month and for the iPhone 12 Pro Max from £45 a month, both with no upfront costs.

But if you're ready to start shopping now, check out the latest iPhone 12 deals and iPhone 12 Pro deals from Sky Mobile and other UK networks.

Nick Baker

16 October 2020 Last updated: 23 October 2020
Category: News
Tagged: iphone, iphone 12, sky mobile

Latest news:

