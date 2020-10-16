Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content

Popular Search Terms

  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2020
  5. October
  6. Three releases iPhone 12 deals

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Three releases iPhone 12 deals

16 October 2020 Last updated: 17 November 2020
Half price for six months on the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.
iPhone 12 Pro Gold front and back hero

Apple’s latest and greatest iPhone is out today (23 October 2020). Three is one of the first UK networks to release exclusive iPhone 12 deals. Check out how you could get your hands on an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro or an iPhone 12 Pro Max on Three.

Half price iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro for six months with Three

From today, a selection of Three’s iPhone 12 deals come with a six months half price offer on both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro, with the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max to be released in a few weeks’ time.

If you’re after the iPhone 12, you can get the 64GB model with unlimited data for just £27.50 for the first six months. And there’s no upfront cost if you trade in your old phone when you upgrade.

If you don’t have a previous model to trade in, you’ll have the choice to pay a £210 upfront fee or spread the cost throughout the contract. This would bump up the price to £31.50 for six months along with a more manageable upfront cost of £49.

If you don’t need unlimited data, you can get the same model for just £19.50 a month for the first six months with 1GB of data. Again, you can either trade in an old phone to cover the upfront cost or pay £210 or opt for a £23.50 a month plan for six months with £49 to pay upfront.

If you’re after the iPhone 12 Pro, you can get it on Three with unlimited data for £32.50 a month for the first six months and £210 upfront or with no upfront cost if you trade in your old handset. Alternatively, you can pay £36 for six months and £99 upfront without a trade-in.

Here’s a clearer breakdown of all of the Three iPhone 12 deals and iPhone 12 Pro deals with unlimited data.

Note: All tariffs are based on a 24-month contract, with six-months half-price on most Unlimited plans. All Three SIMs are 5G ready at no extra cost.

All prices are correct at time of writing.

Device Data Upfront cost Cost per month
iPhone 12 (64GB) Unlimited £49 £31.50 per month for the first 6 months (£63 per month thereafter)
iPhone 12 (128GB) Unlimited £49 £33 per month for the first 6 months (£66 per month thereafter)
iPhone 12 (256GB) Unlimited £49 £35 per month for the first six months (£70 per month thereafter)
iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) Unlimited £99 £36 per month for the first six months (£72 per month thereafter)
iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) Unlimited £99 £38.50 per month for the first 6 months (£77 per month thereafter)
iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) Unlimited £99 £43 per month for the first six months (£86 per month thereafter)

Want to compare deals? Check out all our best iPhone 12 deals.

Prefer to go large? Take a look at our best iPhone 12 Pro deals.

Get the new iPhone 12

Read next

Nick Baker

16 October 2020 Last updated: 17 November 2020
Category: News
Tagged: iphone, iphone 12

You may also like

How do I transfer my data from Android to iPhone?

How do I transfer my data from Android to iPhone?

Our step-by-guide makes it simple to switch.

guides - 13 July 2023
iPhone 12 buyer’s guide

iPhone 12 buyer’s guide

We'll talk you through our pick of the best iPhone 12 deals.

guides - 06 February 2023
Best iPhones 2022: Which iPhone should I buy?

Best iPhones 2022: Which iPhone should I buy?

Want an Apple phone? We'll help you get the best iPhone for you.

guides - 02 February 2023
What to do if your iPhone overheats

What to do if your iPhone overheats

As the weather heats up, we'll help you make sure your iPhone survives the summer.

guides - 02 February 2023
Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartphone deals 2022

Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartphone deals 2022

Save money on a new smartphone.

news - 28 November 2022
Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is sure to be one of the best phones of the year.

news - 14 September 2023

Latest news:

back to top