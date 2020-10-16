Three releases iPhone 12 deals

Apple’s latest and greatest iPhone is out today (23 October 2020). Three is one of the first UK networks to release exclusive iPhone 12 deals. Check out how you could get your hands on an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro or an iPhone 12 Pro Max on Three.

Half price iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro for six months with Three

From today, a selection of Three’s iPhone 12 deals come with a six months half price offer on both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro, with the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max to be released in a few weeks’ time.

If you’re after the iPhone 12, you can get the 64GB model with unlimited data for just £27.50 for the first six months. And there’s no upfront cost if you trade in your old phone when you upgrade.

If you don’t have a previous model to trade in, you’ll have the choice to pay a £210 upfront fee or spread the cost throughout the contract. This would bump up the price to £31.50 for six months along with a more manageable upfront cost of £49.

If you don’t need unlimited data, you can get the same model for just £19.50 a month for the first six months with 1GB of data. Again, you can either trade in an old phone to cover the upfront cost or pay £210 or opt for a £23.50 a month plan for six months with £49 to pay upfront.

If you’re after the iPhone 12 Pro, you can get it on Three with unlimited data for £32.50 a month for the first six months and £210 upfront or with no upfront cost if you trade in your old handset. Alternatively, you can pay £36 for six months and £99 upfront without a trade-in.

Here’s a clearer breakdown of all of the Three iPhone 12 deals and iPhone 12 Pro deals with unlimited data.

Note: All tariffs are based on a 24-month contract, with six-months half-price on most Unlimited plans. All Three SIMs are 5G ready at no extra cost.

All prices are correct at time of writing.

Device Data Upfront cost Cost per month iPhone 12 (64GB) Unlimited £49 £31.50 per month for the first 6 months (£63 per month thereafter) iPhone 12 (128GB) Unlimited £49 £33 per month for the first 6 months (£66 per month thereafter) iPhone 12 (256GB) Unlimited £49 £35 per month for the first six months (£70 per month thereafter) iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) Unlimited £99 £36 per month for the first six months (£72 per month thereafter) iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) Unlimited £99 £38.50 per month for the first 6 months (£77 per month thereafter) iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) Unlimited £99 £43 per month for the first six months (£86 per month thereafter)

