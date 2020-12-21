Your cookie preferences

Enjoy £100 cashback on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G this Christmas

21 December 2020
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung is offering a generous Christmas gift this December — £100 cashback if you buy one of its famed Galaxy S20 FEs through smartphone retailer Mobile Phones Direct.

Applying to both the standard S20 FE and the S20 FE 5G, customers will be able to get their hands on either model of Samsung's newest handset series for a hundred pounds less until Christmas Eve (24 December).

Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE, short for 'fan edition', is a more affordable version of the flagship Galaxy S20 series, but it still retains many of its high-end specs and top-quality features. While a little more expensive than its mid-range counterparts, it's a great option for customers looking for a pro experience for a little less money, and will make a fantastic Christmas gift for Samsung enthusiasts.

Check out our review of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE to see how it compares to the S20 and other more mid-range phones.

How to claim cashback on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and FE 5G

  1. Purchase the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G from Mobile Phones Direct before 25 December
  2. Claim through Samsung's website within 30 days of purchase
  3. Fill out the claim form and provide proof of purchase plus all other requested information
  4. Once confirmed, your cashback will be sent within 30 days

Treat yourself to one more gift this Christmas — and get some money back while you're at it — with one of 2020's most hyped new smartphones.

Looking to switch mobile providers or fancy a flashy new handset? Compare our best mobile phone deals for amazing gadgets at incredible prices.

Max Beckett

21 December 2020
Category: News
Tagged: 5g, samsung, smartphones, android

Latest news:

