Vodafone gifts you free Christmas data

Vodafone is dishing some festive cheer out to all its customers with a December data stocking filler.

Throughout December, Vodafone customers can enjoy 30 days’ unlimited mobile data completely for free - and all you have to do is apply through the VeryMe app.

The free data offer kicks off on 1 December and it’s incredibly easy to get. Just log in to your Vodafone app and redeem the free data offer in the VeryMe section. You’ll then receive a text message confirming that the offer has been activated.

Vodafone has made 200,000 of these 30-day unlimited data passes available to its pay monthly customers so do log in and redeem the offer quickly to make sure you don’t miss out.

The last date to claim this offer is 21 December.

If you’re already on one of Vodafone’s unlimited plans, this offer won’t apply to you.

Vodafone is really doing its bit to help keep people connected over what is shaping up to be a decidedly different festive period than what we’re all used to. Tech has been a godsend for many throughout the pandemic.

Whether it’s games over Zoom, family WhatsApp chats or just a simple video call, technology has brought people together at a time when we haven’t been able to meet as freely as we’d like.

Vodafone’s latest offer should give its customers a bit of light relief knowing that they can use as much data as they need over Christmas and make sure no one misses out on that festive video call.

Nick Jeffery, Vodafone UK Chief Executive Officer, said: “We want our customers to stay connected to friends and family without worrying about running out of data or spending too much this festive season. We pledged earlier this year to take whatever spare capacity we had and make it available for customers and those most in need across the UK. What better time to do this for our customers than Christmas.”

Earlier in the year, Vodafone generously gave free data to all NHS workers as a gesture of good will for the hard work carried out during the Coronavirus pandemic. That offer was recently extended till 31 January.

Now, the network has given all its customers to enjoy free data till the end of the year, so don’t miss out if you’re eligible for the offer.

