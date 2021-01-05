WhatsApp no longer works on certain smartphones

Anyone who’s still using an old iPhone or Android smartphone could be in for a New Year shock - as of 1 January 2021, WhatsApp may no longer work on your phone.

WhatsApp has revealed that the app will completely stop working on some operating systems, namely anything below iOS 9 on an iPhone or anything below Android 4.0.3. So if you’re using an older phone that hasn't been updated in a while, now is the time to do that update.

However, some phones may even be too old to update to the required systems. So if you have, or you know someone with, an iPhone 4 or below or an older Android, like the 2011 Samsung Galaxy S2, you may be unable to use the app at all.

WhatsApp is a vital tool for staying in touch for millions of phone users. Whether you’re dropping memes in the group chat or making free Wi-Fi calls to relatives overseas, people young and old all over the world use the popular messaging app to keep in contact with friends and family.

If you’re worried about losing WhatsApp, the first thing to do is check what operating system your phone is currently running on.

If you’re using an iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update to check your current iOS, and to update to a newer edition if there’s one available.

Android phones are all a bit different, but generally the place to go is Settings and then About Phone.

Once you’ve updated to the latest possible operating system, you should be able to continue WhatsApping. If you have a phone that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp, it may well be time to invest in a new phone.

If you’re used to using an older phone, or perhaps don’t want to pay a lot of money for a new phone, don’t worry as there are some great cheaper options for people who aren’t interested in getting the latest handset.

