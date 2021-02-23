Sky Mobile: Best Pay Monthly Network and Best Value Pay Monthly Network of the Year

Sky Mobile has celebrated a year of excellent service for mobile phone consumers with two big wins at the 2021 Uswitch Awards - Best Pay Monthly Network and Best Value Pay Monthly Network.

It’s been a difficult year for many, with a bigger emphasis on staying connected with friends and family than ever before. So offering customers a top tier service that represents excellent value for money has never been more important for networks.

Paul Sweeney, Managing Director of Sky Mobile, explains how the company has done just that over the past 12 months, plus support customers during a time when people are so reliant on their mobiles.

“Our Sky Mobile proposition is appealing to our customers as we offer them more value for less. For example, unlike other networks, customers can keep all of their unused data for up to three years.

“Every month, any spare data rolls into our customers’ Sky Piggybank ready to either use later, share with family or exchange for rewards, like accessories or money off a new phone.”

“What’s more, customers have the flexibility to change their plan whenever suits them and enjoy unlimited streaming on all Sky apps, without using their data. Lastly, with Swap, our customers have the option to upgrade their old phone for a new one, anytime they want.

“In a year when most of our customers have been spending more time at home, they have been able to roll over more data than usual, with the average customer having a whopping 69GB in their Piggybank. This data can be easily shared with someone who may need it more, or can be saved for when data is running low.”

Over much of the past year, working from home and even homeschooling has become the norm. Sky Mobile has also made big efforts to help school children keep up with their education during lockdown.

Sweeney said: “We’ve removed the data charges for the educational platform, Oak National Academy, so every family can access all of Oak National Academy’s 10,000 lessons to keep learning in lockdown, without being charged for data or counting towards any data limits.”

With another two Uswitch Awards now added to Sky Mobile’s collection, something which the company takes great pride in, it’s the continued recognition Sky Mobile receives from its happy customers that helps drive the network forward.

“It’s no surprise that the last year has been challenging, but we’re proud of our Sky Mobile offering and how easy it is for customers to roll over unused data each month.

“Our customers like the flexibility Sky Mobile contracts bring, be that rolling over spare data, sharing data with up to 7 SIMs on their account or cashing in spare data to get a brand new-phone.

“We have been recognised for customer satisfaction, being rated second best Network Service Provider within the Ofcom NSP Customer Satisfaction tracker of 2020, which illustrates how our customers value the Sky Mobile network.”

As a part of the wider Sky family, customers can enjoy a range of benefits with Sky Mobile. It’s a great time to join the network, as Sweeney highlights:

“It’s never been easier to join Sky Mobile and take advantage of our award-winning network. In just one message you could be moving onto something better through Text to Switch. Simply text 65075 to get your code and we’ll take care of the rest.

“Sky Mobile customers can get unlimited streaming of Sky apps, such as Sky Go, so they can enjoy watching the TV they love, without using their data. Customers can also benefit from our loyalty programme, Sky VIP, which is free for all customers. Simply head to the My Sky app to sign up and take advantage of a range of gifts, experiences and more.”

Even while there’s plenty to celebrate, there’s a lot of optimism for the year ahead. And, as Sweeney notes, the sky’s the limit for Sky Mobile:

“We’ve got big growth ambitions for Sky Mobile. We plan to drive increased awareness in the marketplace of Sky Mobile and the great benefits of being a Sky Mobile customer, whilst also making it easier to buy, both online and via retail.”

