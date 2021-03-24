Your cookie preferences

Do your Android apps keep crashing? Here’s how to fix it.

24 March 2021 Last updated: 21 May 2021
Stop your apps from crashing in a few easy steps.
Android apps

An annoying bug has recently been plaguing Android smartphones - especially Samsung Galaxy models - and causing them to regularly crash. Luckily, a fix has now been found and it’s all to do with Android System WebView.

The bug has left a number of Android users frustrated as their apps and browsers constantly crash. And the problem seems to be plaguing Samsung smartphone users the most, especially those with newer releases like the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21.

Reports on social media suggest the source of the crashing bug is a setting relating to Android System WebView.

Android System WebView is a function that’s pre-installed on all Android smartphones, and it helps apps display their content and pages.

Google has acknowledged the issues and claims to be working on the problem. A spokesperson for Google originally told the website 9to5Google: “We are aware of an issue with WebView causing some apps on Android to crash. We are currently working to fully validate the scope and a fix is in progress.”

And Google has now issued a fix. Just head to the Google Play Store, find the update to Android System WebView and download it. Google is also recommending that you update your Chrome browser app too.

Before this, users suggested that you can fix the crashing issue yourself by disabling Android System WebView updates, which you can do in a few simple steps:

  1. Head to the Settings section of your Android device
  2. Click on Apps
  3. Find Android System WebView and tap the menu with the three-dot symbol
  4. Click Uninstall Updates
  5. Restart your smartphone

This should be essentially the same on all Android smartphones. Be careful to not actually uninstall Android System WebView itself, as that could cause issues with your apps. You just need to disable Android System WebView updates.

But now that Google has released its own update to the problem, you can bypass this method by simply downloading the update in the Google Play Store.

Ray Ali

24 March 2021 Last updated: 21 May 2021
Category: News

