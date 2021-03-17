Samsung launches the new Galaxy A52 and A72

Samsung has revealed its awesome new smartphones at the latest Unpacked event - the Galaxy A52, the A52 5G and Galaxy A72

These new phones are part of Samsung’s mid-range offering. But that doesn’t mean they’re lacking in specs. The A52 even comes in a 5G variant so you can get connected to superfast speeds for much less than with a flagship device.

Samsung Galaxy A52

The Samsung Galaxy A52 measures up with a 6.5-inch super-AMOLED Infinity-O screen, with a 120hz refresh rate on the 5G variant and 90hz refresh rate on the non-5G model. This is pretty much the only difference between the two, aside from 5G compatibility.

The screen also has an eye-care display, which means there’s 12x less blue light to strain your eyes with.

The A52 has a quad camera setup on the back that is made up of a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide cam, 5MP depth cam and 5MP macro cam.

On the front, the selfie camera impresses at 32MP, which is really good for a mid-range handset.

Samsung claims the battery will last up to two days and the A52 is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance.

It’s got a minimal design that’s not too dissimilar to the recent S21 range (but without the premium materials), and comes in four colours - Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue and Awesome Violet.

Samsung Galaxy A72

The Samsung Galaxy A72 has a slightly bigger screen with 6.7 inches of super-AMOLED Infinity-O screen to play with and a 90hz refresh rate. The A72 also has the same eye-care feature as the A52, so it’s easier on your eyes when you’re scrolling and swiping.

The A72 also has the same camera setup as the A52. So that's a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide cam, 5MP depth cam and 5MP macro cam on the rear with a 32MP selfie camera on the front. However, the A72 also adds 3x optical zoom, so you can get closer in from further out.

You’ll also get the same two day battery and IP67 dust and water resistance.

Design wise, again there’s not much between the two new phones with the A72 also coming in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue and Awesome Violet.

Ru Bhikha, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, commented: “Just two months after the launch of the wallet-busting S21 series, Samsung is releasing a more affordable series of handsets.

“The Galaxy A52 5G and A72 will appeal to the middle market at a cost £399 and £419 respectively - less than a third of the price of the heavyweight S21 Ultra.

“The A52 follows in the footsteps of the A51, which won global acclaim when it launched at the start of last year, while adding the option of fifth-generation connectivity.

“Both the battery life and processing power in the standard and 5G versions of the A52 have been boosted, and the display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate that betters the iPhone 12.

“The rear quad-camera trumps many more expensive devices, with a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra wide, plus a 5MP macro for taking up-close pictures.

“Sandwiched between Oppo and OnePlus launches, the addition of these two Samsung devices show the current strength of the middle market.

“Consumers can now snap up top-end specs at budget prices, and the battle for the middle ground is heating up as more devices and manufacturers pile in. The question is, whether Samsung has packed enough in their hardware to sway consumers buying habits and save money.”