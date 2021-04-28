Samsung Unpacked reveals new Galaxy Book series

Samsung has unveiled its new selection of Galaxy Book laptops, and they look to be some of the most powerful devices the Korean tech giant has ever released.

There were four models announced at the latest Samsung Unpacked event - the Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book, and Galaxy Book Odyssey.

The Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 are the top tier devices, with the former looking to rival Apple’s MacBook Pro and the latter impressing as a laptop/tablet hybrid computer.

Both the Galaxy Pro and Pro 360 come in two sizes (13.3-inch and 15.6-inch) and have AMOLED displays.

When it comes to performance, the specs look impressive. Both the Pro and Pro 360 pack 11th-gen Intel Core processors and Intel Xe graphics, which brings Intel up to speed with the likes of AMD and Nvidia. In short, you can expect truly spectacular graphics.

The Pro 360 really makes the most of its dual laptop and tablet functionality. It’s a versatile and powerful computer that can be used for gaming and heavy duty apps. It’s compatible with Samsung’s S Pen too, so you can jot notes in meetings or sketch out creative ideas.

While the Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 are clearly aimed at the premium market, Samsung is releasing a pair of laptops for people who don’t want to splash out big bucks too.

The regular Galaxy Book comes in a 15-inch model and swaps the AMOLED display out for an LCD screen with LED lighting and Nvidia GeForce MX450. It’s easier on the wallet but still comes with excellent specs.

Ru Bhikha, tech expert here at Uswitch, said: “Only a week after Apple’s first event of the year, Samsung is ‘parking its tanks’ on the iPhone-maker’s lawns with this latest Galaxy launch.

“The Galaxy Book Pro 360 - the moniker of choice for all tech companies’ laptops - is a hybrid computer that combines the best of tablet functionality with the power of a laptop.

“Its Windows 10 Home operating system will provide familiarity to laptop users, which should help attract customers - particularly those who are already invested in the Samsung eco-system.

“Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book Pro gives high-end laptops a run for their money, featuring the new 11th-generation Intel processors and rich AMOLED screens.

“Samsung fans will be delighted to hear that the much loved S Pen is also compatible with the Book Pro 360, giving them stylus control of the screen.

“With laptop-worthy power and the strength of the Samsung brand, the Galaxy Book Pro series has the potential to be a game-changer in the market, and it will be interesting to see how it sets about winning customers from the likes of Lenovo, HP and Dell.”