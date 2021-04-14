Sony unveils new Xperia smartphones

Sony has revealed its brand new Xperia smartphones, and there are three new phones to get Xcited about - Xperia 1 III, Xperia, 5 III and the Xperia 10 III.

Let’s dive right in and see what Sony’s latest phones have to offer.

Sony Xperia 1 III and Sony Xperia 5 III

The Xperia 1 and 5 are the flagship models of the range. And as always, Sony is placing a strong emphasis on the entertainment features - gaming, photography, music, movies and more.

The Sony Xperia 1 III is the bigger of the two with a 6.5-inch 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED display which also includes a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The Xperia 5 III offers the same stunning 21:9 CinemaWide™ HDR OLED display, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate on a slightly smaller 6.1-inch display.

That 21:9 aspect ratio is a bit of a trademark for Sony smartphones, giving users a widescreen, cinematic viewing experience when watching movies and shows.

The Xperia 1 III is the slightly tougher of the two thanks to its Gorilla Glass Victus display. But the Xperia 5 III is still sturdy with a Gorilla Glass 6 display.

The cameras on both models have some impressive features too. From ZEISS technology to auto focus and AI super zoom. The Xperia, 5 III and the Xperia 1 III are both looking very strong on the photography front.

The Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III also both feature the Photography Pro feature which recreates the features of professional cameras such as ISO, shutter speed, EV Indicator, RAW support and even a dedicated shutter button. If all these features sound a bit daunting you can switch to Basic Mode and get excellent photo features that are a little easier to use like bokeh portraits.

These two flagship Sony smartphones are a go for gaming. The 21:9 display with 120Hz refresh rate display is ideal for widescreen gaming. And with 240Hz motion blur reduction included, this could be the smoothest gaming experience we’ve ever seen on a smartphone.

Sony Xperia 10 III

The latest in the mid-range Xperia 10 series now offers 5G connectivity for the first time. And as with the other devices, you’ll get a smartphone that’s really geared towards games, movies and entertainment.

The Xperia 10 III has a 21:9 Wide 6-inch notch-free FHD+ OLED HDR display that’s ideal for cinematic action.

The Xperia 10 III’s screen comes with the tech you find in Sony’s BRAVIA TVs, giving you a fantastic display that delivers bold, natural colours that make your content pop off the screen.

On the back of the phone you’ll find a triple lens camera set up with ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lenses. This gives you the versatility you need to shoot all kinds of images, from sharp portraits to expansive landscapes.

The camera setup also comes with some standout features to bring your photos to life, including night mode, auto HDR, and SteadyShot for smooth video recording.

And with the aforementioned inclusion of 5G, you can connect, download, stream and game faster and smoother than ever before if you’re on a 5G data plan.

All three of the new Sony Xperia smartphones come with a 4,500mAh battery that will give you ample power for a whole day’s use before you need to charge. And with the Adaptive Charge Feature, the battery stays healthy for longer thanks to optimised charging.

The new Sony smartphones are expected to be released in early summer 2021. Colourwise, you’ll be able to pick up the Xperia 1 III will be available in Frosted Black and Frosted Purple, the Xperia 5 III in Black and Green, and the Xperia 10 III in Black, Blue and White.

Ru Bhikha, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, commented: “As smartphone ranges have grown, consumers have become used to choosing between devices dubbed Mini, Lite, Max, Plus, Ultra, Pro or XL.

“However, phone fans may struggle to work out from the name alone which of the Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III and Xperia 10 III is the premium handset, and which is the entry level model.

“Of course, the top-of-the-line handset is the Xperia 1 III, which boasts a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display and a camera that shows off Sony’s years of experience making digital snappers.

“Its variable telephoto gives you an impressive zoom, and the camera’s real-time tracking function promises to keep moving objects in focus.

“One neat feature is the animal detection mode, which works out if the subject of the picture is a dog or a cat, and adjusts the shutter speed to reduce the blur on your furry friends.

“The screens on the handsets - particularly the Xperia 1 III - are geared towards gamers and cinephiles, with the brand drawing on its expertise with TVs when it comes to designing smartphones.

“The Xperia range takes a trip back to the future by including the lesser-spotted 3.5mm headphone jack, but also moves forward by making every phone in the range 5G capable.

“It’s a solid range of phones, but despite Sony’s reputation for creating reliable technology it continues to struggle to break the stranglehold of Samsung and Apple in the UK market. These challenges will only get more difficult with the growth of the mid-range handset disruptors, such as Xiaomi and Oppo.”