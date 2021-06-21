Amazon Prime Day 2021 smartphone and smartwatch deals

Amazon Prime Day is here! Been on the lookout for a new smartphone but keen to spot a saving? Well, now’s the time to upgrade and bag a bargain with Amazon’s price-slashing sales event.

Perhaps it’s an iPhone that’s on your mind, or maybe your thoughts are orbiting around a Samsung Galaxy. Or maybe you want something different like the new OnePlus handset. Now's one of the best times to pick up a brilliant new smartphone with money off.

It’s not just smartphones that are on offer, there are plenty of bargains to be had - with some really exciting discounts on smartwatches and wearable tech too!

Just remember, Amazon Prime Day is a sales event that is exclusively for Prime members only.

Here are some of the best Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals.

Amazon Prime Day Samsung Galaxy deals

There are some excellent savings to be had on some of the best Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (128GB)- Phantom Grey. Was £769, now £659

The latest Samsung Galaxy flagship is here - the S21 5G! Grab it this Amazon Prime Day and save money on this premium smartphone. You’ll love the 120 Hz, 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display and its 64MP main camera.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G (128GB) - Phantom Black. Was £949, now £754

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ takes everything from the regular S21 and adds the extra bonus of a bigger, 6.7-inch screen, with the same stunning quality. Save over £200 on this Samsung smartphone this Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (256GB) - Phantom Silver. Was £1,199, now £954

Take the next step up and get the best that Samsung has to offer. The 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is simply one of the most powerful smartphones you can buy. And today you can buy it for less with this Prime Day deal.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (128 GB) - Cloud Mint. Was £599, now £474

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a smartphone that straddles the line between mid-range and premium - but you can get it for a distinctly mid-range price this Amazon Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) - Mystic Black. Was £1,179, now £980.98

The Note 20 Ultra 5G is a huge smartphone that blurs the lines between smartphone and tablet. It evcen comes with ther Samsung S Pen, which you can use to jot notes and draw sketches - on your smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 - Aqua Black. Was £269, now £169

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is one of Samsung’s best wearables. From workout plans to the real time Running Coach feature, it’s perfect for people who lead active lives. It looks the part too with a classic, round shape and you can use it to check your texts, take calls, pay in shops and plenty more.

Amazon Prime Day OnePlus deals

OnePlus has a great selection of smartphones with premium specs for lower prices. Save even more on Amazon Prime Day.

OnePlus 8 5G (128GB) - Onyx Black. Was £599, now £449.99

The OnePlus 8 5G is one of the best smartphones in the Android world. It’s got a 90 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and swiping on its big 6.55-inch AMOLED display. The camera setup is excellent too with a 48MP main camera, 16MP ultra wide camera, 2MP macro as well as a 16MP selfie camera. Get it for almost half price with this unmissable deal!

OnePlus Nord 5G (256GB) - Blue Marble. Was £469, now £307.99

The Nord 5G is another great OnePlus smartphone. It’s got a 6.44-inch 90 Hz AMOLED display that makes all your content look great. There are four cameras on the back including a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra wide angle, 5MP Depth, and 2MP macro lens.

The excellent Warp Charge feature charges the battery in just half an hour. Get a massive discount on this smartphone on Amazon Prime Day.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

The Amazon Prime Day sales event is happening right now! It’s live from 21 - 22 June so you don’t have long to get that deal. You will also need to be an Amazon Prime member. But don’t worry if you’re not, because you can sign up today with a free 30-day trial. This way, you will get access to Prime Day deals, shows and movies on Prime Video and even next day delivery completely free on a whole range of products on Amazon’s store. And with that 30-day trial, you don’t even have to make a financial commitment!