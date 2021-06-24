O2 and EE bring back roaming charges

EE and O2, two of the UK’s biggest mobile phone networks, have announced that they will bring back roaming charges for customers using their phones in Europe.

O2 was the first network to bring back charges when it revealed that customers traveling to the EU will be charged £3.50 for every GB of data they use once they go past a 25GB limit.

An email sent out to O2 customers said: “As your monthly UK data allowance is over 25GB, you can still use your data in our Europe Zone. But it’s now subject to a Roaming Limit of 25GB. Once you’ve reached this limit you’ll be charged an additional cost of £3.50/GB.”

EE has since followed suit and revealed that its customers will also be subject to new roaming charges.

From the start of 2022, EE customers will have to pay £2 a day to use their existing allowances if they travel to any one of the 47 European countries. This £2 charge then gives EE users full use of their calls, texts and data. They will also have the option of paying £10 for a “Roam Abroad Pass”, which covers 30 days.

This news is no doubt disappointing to consumers who were previously told by most major networks - including EE, O2, Vodafone, and Three - that there were no plans to bring back roaming charges in the wake of Brexit.

But now that O2 and EE have brought roaming charges back, is it just a matter of time before other networks do too?

Ernest Doku, mobiles expert here at Uswitch, said “In the aftermath of Brexit, the UK’s biggest mobile providers all said that they had no immediate plans to change their charging models for consumers roaming within the EU.

“It’s hugely disappointing for consumers to see that situation change so quickly. Unfortunately, when one provider makes such a bold decision it can mean that others follow, so we’ll be watching to see what O2, Vodafone and Three do next.”

If you’re travelling abroad and need to know more about how roaming charges may affect you, check out our roaming guide for all the info you need to avoid unwanted charges.