Samsung just revealed its new Galaxy Watch operating system

Samsung has officially announced the new operating system for its upcoming Galaxy Watch range at Mobile World Congress (MWC), highlighting all the changes that are coming to new Galaxy Watch launches.

New Samsung smartwatches will feature the One UI Watch operating system. This is the system built in conjunction with Google that gives users an easier and smoother experience using Google services on Samsung devices.

Sameer Samat, Vice President of Product Management, Android and Wear, Google, said: “Samsung and Google have a long history of collaboration and whenever we’ve worked together, the experience for our consumers has been dramatically better for everyone.

“That certainly holds true for this new, unified platform, which will be rolling out for the first time on Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch. In collaboration with Samsung, we’re thrilled to bring longer battery life, faster performance, and a wide range of apps, including many from Google to a whole new wearable experience.”

So what are the new and improved features you’ll be able to experience as a Samsung smartwatch user?

Synchronised apps and interface

Based on Google’s Wear OS, One UI is set to be different from the previous Tizen OS in several ways, including automatically installing apps onto your watch whenever you download them from the Play Store onto your smartphone.

Other features will be more interconnected as well. For instance, if your Samsung Galaxy device is set to display more than one time zone in your clock app, those settings will be carried over automatically to your smartwatch. The same is true for any phone numbers you’ve blocked on your mobile.

New apps on One UI Watch

Another improvement over Tizen is the longer list of popular apps that will be available on One UI. Native Samsung apps like Samsung Pay, Samsung Health and SmartThings will still be supported, but the new unified operating system will allow for use of third-party apps as well.

The cleaner integration with Google means that you’ll now have access to the Google Play Store to download apps to your Samsung Galaxy watch, including these popular favourites:

Strava

Adidas Running

Calm

Spotify

YouTube Music

Google Maps

Samsung Watch faces

Determined to maintain its distinctive Samsung look, the next set of Galaxy watches will include an improved watch face design tool which makes it even easier for designers to create new watch faces.

Android developers will be able to add their designs to Samsung’s ever-expanding collection of watch faces later this year, giving users even more options for customising their smartwatches to suit their mood, activity and personality.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is set to be revealed at its upcoming Unpacked event

