Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content

Popular Search Terms

  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2021
  5. July
  6. Smartphone users urged to delete Facebook Messenger

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Smartphone users urged to delete Facebook Messenger

14 July 2021 Last updated: 21 July 2021
A delayed update has led to security concerns.
fb messenger

Security experts have encouraged people on iPhone and Android smartphones to avoid using Facebook Messenger, due to the delay of an important security update.

Facebook Messenger has been criticised for not protecting its users with end-to-end encryption, leaving your personal messages and data at risk.

An update was set to be released that would provide encryption for people’s messages - a feature WhatsApp already offers. However, that’s now been delayed.

The reason for the concern is that encrypting Facebook Messenger would mean no one would be able to read messages apart from the recipient and sender. And while this is excellent for privacy it also throws up some concerns.

Currently, harmful messages and inappropriate content that may be sent to children can be flagged and reported to Facebook, helping to prevent the exploitation and abuse of children.

With end-to-end encryption in place, not even Facebook would be able to see any content in people’s chats on Messenger, which puts the social media giant in a tricky position.

Since people can send messages to other users who aren’t even on their friend list, un-encrypted chats are a vital way of flagging inappropriate, and even illegal, messages.

But while this is clearly an important factor, it does put people who want their messages encrypted, and rightly-so, in a tough spot. So should you leave Messenger and use another service?

Zak Doffman, cyber expert at Forbes, said: "Messenger users should switch their personal chats to WhatsApp (or Signal) and leave Messenger for trivial comms and kids.

"You should certainly not be using it as the default messaging platform if you’re on Android, where switching from the OS default is an option—unlike on iOS.”

In response, Facebook told Forbes that work to the update is ongoing: "We’re building strong safety measures that are designed to prevent harm from happening in the first place and give people controls to respond if it does.

"Working together also gives us more information to identify abusive accounts and allows us to introduce safety features behind the scenes like restricting interactions between adults and minors.”

If you’re worried about privacy and want your messages to be encrypted, there are plenty of other messaging options, such as WhatsApp.

Read next

Ray Ali

14 July 2021 Last updated: 21 July 2021
Category: News

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is sure to be one of the best phones of the year.

news - 14 September 2023
The 2023 Uswitch Telecoms Awards

The 2023 Uswitch Telecoms Awards

It’s time to announce the best in mobiles.

news - 14 September 2023
EE Launches Full Works Plan

EE Launches Full Works Plan

The ultimate package for fans of all things Apple.

news - 02 August 2023
Are you in or out? End of contract notification rollout begins

Are you in or out? End of contract notification rollout begins

Mobile networks obligated to notify you when your contract's running out.

news - 02 August 2023
Is your mobile out of contract? You could save £300 a year

Is your mobile out of contract? You could save £300 a year

Now’s the time to switch, thanks to the biggest ever SIM only sale.

news - 07 February 2023
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 and get double the storage

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 and get double the storage

Save up to £150: 512GB for the price of 256GB.

news - 07 February 2023

Latest news:

back to top