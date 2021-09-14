Your cookie preferences

iPhone 13, Pro, Pro Max & mini: What’s the difference?

14 September 2021 Last updated: 09 March 2022
Which iPhone 13 is for you?
The iPhone 13 is here. But as ever, there’s not just one model of iPhone. There are four.

Like last year, Apple has split the range into four handsets: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 mini. If you’re wondering what’s the difference between them, you’ve come to the right place.

Here we’ll break down what’s different about each iPhone, so you can weigh them up and decide which is for you.

Ready? Then let’s begin.

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 all colours hero image

This is the standard model of iPhone 13. Like the iPhone 12 before it, it has a 6.1-inch screen that uses OLED technology to give a greater difference between the light and dark parts of the picture. This is known as contrast ratio, and the higher it is, the more depth the image has, and hence the more lifelike it looks.

Like the other iPhone 13 models, it features the new A15 Bionic processor, which delivers much faster speeds than before. That means apps open quicker, especially the more processor-intensive ones like photo and video editing ones.

Also like the other iPhone 13 models, the notch on the screen has shrunk by 20%. That means that the module housing the front-facing camera and other components is much smaller and less obtrusive, taking up less of the screen.

It has a dual-lens camera system. The 12-megapixel wide-angle camera lets in 47% more light, and has more advanced image stabilisation tech, while the 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens is ideal for landscapes.

There's also a new cinematic mode that lets you change your subject of focus while filming. Better clear shelf space for that Oscar...

Your storage options are 128GB, 256GB or 512GB.

The iPhone 13 pre-orders open on 17 September, with shipping starting a week later, on 24th September. It’ll cost from £779.

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 screen on hero image

This is exactly the same phone as the standard iPhone 13, except it’s smaller.

The iPhone 13 mini has a 5.4-inch screen, compared to the 13’s 6.1-incher. That makes it considerably more pocketable: it measure 13.2 x 6.4 x 0.7cm, compared to the iPhone 13’s dimensions of 14.7 x 7.2 x 0.7cm.

Other than that, it’s the same handset, with the same processor, same quality OLED screen, same storage and same cameras. Quite a feat.

Again, the iPhone 13 mini pre-orders open on 17 September, with shipping starting on 24th September. It’ll cost from £679.

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro camera lenses hero size image

The iPhone 13 Pro is again the same as the standard 13, even being the same size, but has a more advanced photographic skills.

Instead of two rear cameras, it has three. The 77mm telephoto lens has a 3x optical zoom, while the ultra-wide lets in 92% more light than its predecessor. These are joined by a wide-angle lens, giving you oodles of shooting options.

It also comes with more storage. Your options are: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and a new 1TB model.

The iPhone 13 Pro pre-orders open on 17 September, with shipping starting on 24th. It’ll cost from £949.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro lineup all colours back and front hero image

This is the big daddy of the range. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the same phone as the Pro, but with a bigger screen. The jump from 6.1 inches to 6.7 means much more display, which is a real benefit if you watch a lot of films or play a lot of games on your phone. It’ll also be handy for framing photos.

The bigger screen gives the phone a bigger footprint, too. It measures 16.1 x 7.8 x 0.7cm. So it’s one for those with big pockets or purses. Bigger budgets too, as the bigger screen makes it more expensive than the other iPhone 13 models.

There’s also a bigger battery onboard. Apple doesn’t officially say how big it is, but it’ll give you 2.5 hours more use on average than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-orders are live now, with shipping starting on 24 September. It’ll cost from £1,049.

Deals for the iPhone 13 range are now available! Check out our iPhone 13 buyers guide for all the deals you need.

Still not 100% sure what phone is best for you? Check out our best phones of 2022 ranked.

