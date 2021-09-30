Your cookie preferences

Three announces Xiaomi 11T Pro deal with gift bundle worth over £200

30 September 2021
You’ll get some seriously impressive extra tech for free!
Xiaomi 11T Pro hero image

Three has announced an exclusive deal for the Xiaomi 11T Pro that comes with over £200’s worth of extra gadgets.

This gift bundle comes with:

  • A Mi Smart Clock, which links up with Google to bring you news, weather and information about your commute to help you stay informed while minimising your screen time before bed
  • A Mi Smart Air Fryer that helps you cook healthier food by reducing the amount of oil in your food
  • Two Mi Home Security Cameras that come with two-way audio, motion detection and night vision to really improve your home security setup

All this tech adds up to £209.96, making this deal an absolute bargain.

On top of this, of course, you also get the Xiaomi 11T Pro, the company’s latest smartphone. And if you’re in the market for a new mobile, this one might be exactly what you’re looking for.

The 11T Pro comes with an impressive triple-lens camera that combines a 108MP pro-grade camera, with ultra-wide and tele macro lenses to deliver consistently stunning photos in almost any lighting condition. And it has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera to help you snap perfect selfies.

Perhaps even more useful though is the battery. Packed with a large 5,000mAh powerpack, you can expect the 11T Pro to last a full day of heavy use without running low. And when you do need to charge it up, Xiaomi’s HyperCharge will prove invaluable. It boosts the battery by up to 72% battery in just 10 minutes, and delivers 100% in only 17 minutes.

But it’s not all about what’s on the inside. As with all Xiaomi devices, the 11T Pro is lovely to look at, with a crystal-clear 6.67-inch AMOLED flat display. It even has smooth Dolby Atmos sound, which makes it ideal for listening to music and watching movies on the go.

You have a choice of colours too, as the phone is available in Meteorite Gray and Celestial Blue.

And as if all this wasn’t enough to tempt you, Three cleaned up at the Uswitch Awards earlier on this year, taking home trophies for Best Network for Data, as well as Most Popular Network and Most Popular SIM-only Network. And given Three’s extensive coverage in the UK, as well as its fast speeds and ever-growing 5G network, it’s no surprise that Three is such a fan-favourite.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is due to be released in the UK in the coming weeks. So keep an eye out for this incredible deal. And in the meantime, be sure to check out our best Three deals.

Catherine Hiley

30 September 2021
Category: News
Tagged: three, xiaomi

