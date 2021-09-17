Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content

Popular Search Terms

  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2021
  5. September
  6. Vodafone reveals deals for the new iPhone 13

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Vodafone reveals deals for the new iPhone 13

17 September 2021 Last updated: 24 September 2021
Get an iPhone mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max on Vodafone today.
iPhone 13 all colours back

The new iPhone 13 range is out now! Vodafone, one of the UK’s biggest networks, has wasted no time in offering pre-order deals for the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

All four new iPhone 13 smartphones are available now, and you can save money if you opt for Vodafone’s excellent trade-in offer.

If you’ve got an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max or above you can save a total of £360 over the course of your 24-month Vodafone contract. A great way of making the new iPhone 13 a little bit more affordable.

The new iPhone 13 mini starts at £40 a month with a £29 upfront cost, the standard iPhone 13 is available for £43 a month with £29 upfront, the premium iPhone 13 Pro is £47 per month with £49 to pay upfront and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is £54 per month with £49 to pay upfront.

Remember, you can save money by trading in your current iPhone if it’s eligible.

Vodafone has some great benefits to go with its contracts, so sign up for a new iPhone 13 and you can also get:

  • Trade-in savings: Save up to £360 when you use Vodafone’s Trade-in Tool

  • Flexibility: Choose your ideal phone contract length between 12 and 36 months

  • Add-ons: Enhance your plan with add-ons such as Battery Refresh and Total Care Warranty

  • VeryMe Rewards: Vodafone’s award-winning loyalty programme gives you gifts, discounts on exciting products and fun giveaways every week.

Read next

Ray Ali

17 September 2021 Last updated: 24 September 2021
Category: News

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is sure to be one of the best phones of the year.

news - 14 September 2023
The 2023 Uswitch Telecoms Awards

The 2023 Uswitch Telecoms Awards

It’s time to announce the best in mobiles.

news - 14 September 2023
EE Launches Full Works Plan

EE Launches Full Works Plan

The ultimate package for fans of all things Apple.

news - 02 August 2023
Are you in or out? End of contract notification rollout begins

Are you in or out? End of contract notification rollout begins

Mobile networks obligated to notify you when your contract's running out.

news - 02 August 2023
Is your mobile out of contract? You could save £300 a year

Is your mobile out of contract? You could save £300 a year

Now’s the time to switch, thanks to the biggest ever SIM only sale.

news - 07 February 2023
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 and get double the storage

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 and get double the storage

Save up to £150: 512GB for the price of 256GB.

news - 07 February 2023

Latest news:

back to top