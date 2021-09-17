Vodafone reveals deals for the new iPhone 13

The new iPhone 13 range is out now! Vodafone, one of the UK’s biggest networks, has wasted no time in offering pre-order deals for the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

All four new iPhone 13 smartphones are available now, and you can save money if you opt for Vodafone’s excellent trade-in offer.

If you’ve got an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max or above you can save a total of £360 over the course of your 24-month Vodafone contract. A great way of making the new iPhone 13 a little bit more affordable.

The new iPhone 13 mini starts at £40 a month with a £29 upfront cost, the standard iPhone 13 is available for £43 a month with £29 upfront, the premium iPhone 13 Pro is £47 per month with £49 to pay upfront and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is £54 per month with £49 to pay upfront.

Remember, you can save money by trading in your current iPhone if it’s eligible.

Vodafone has some great benefits to go with its contracts, so sign up for a new iPhone 13 and you can also get: