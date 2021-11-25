Black Friday deals on Samsung phones

Samsung makes some of the best and most popular phones around. In fact, it’s the world’s biggest smartphone maker. Its S21 range is up there with the finest Android handsets around.

It comprises three models: the standard S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra. They all pack amazing specs, but the S21+ is more advanced than the standard S21, and the S21 Ultra more advanced still. As you would expect, the prices rise accordingly.

But that doesn’t mean they have to be too expensive. Because it’s Cyber Monday! Which means deals deals deals. Here, we’ve rounded up the best deals around on Samsung’s best phones, both on contract and SIM-free, so you can bag one while saving yourself some cash.

Ready? Then let’s find you a bargain.

Please note: all deals are correct at time of writing.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals

The S21 is one of the standout phones of the year. Why? It packs an awesome three-lens rear camera array, superb screen and mammoth battery that keeps it going all day. And now, it can be had with some big money off.

On contract: unlimited data, £38pm on Vodafone

If you can stump up £120 upfront for the phone, it can be yours for just £26 a month. Worth it in the long run.

On contract: 105GB data, £26pm at Vodafone

If you can afford to pay a little upfront, but not much, this is the deal for you. Just £50 upfront gets you the S21 with 105GB of data for £28 a month.

On contract: 105GB data, £28pm at Vodafone

Samsung Galaxy S21+ deals

The S21 is a step up from the standard S21. Its screen is 6.7 inches, up from the S21’s 6.2 incher, making it ideal if you prefer a big-screen experience. This deal includes unlimited data for just £42 a month with £49 upfront.

On contract: unlimited data, £42pm on Three

Paying £47 a month will get the handset for free, and you get 201GB of data a month thrown in too. Bargain.

On contract: 210GB data, £47pm on O2

If you can afford to pay more for the phone upfront, do. It will reduce your monthly bill significantly. Here, paying just £149 upfront brings the monthly bill down to £36. You know it makes sense.

On contract: unlimited data, £36pm on O2

Samsung S21 Ultra deals

The S21 Ultra is top dog in the S21 family. Its screen stands a massive 6.8-inches big, and it’s more powerful than its siblings. The best of the best. This might look like a lot per month, but there’s no upfront fee, meaning you get the handset completely free.

On contract: 100GB data, £53pm on Three

Want low monthly bills? Look no further. You will have to shell out £792.99 upfront for the phone, but then your monthly outgoing will be just £15. The downside? A relatively modest 6GB of data each month.

6GB data, £15pm on O2

