One of the country’s most popular networks, EE has a range of Black Friday deals to pick from. Whether you want an iPhone, a Samsung Galaxy or a Google Pixel, now is the perfect time to get all the data you need and a new smartphone for less.

Take a look at these EE Black Friday deals.

EE Black Friday iPhone deals

Apple’s best smartphones rarely see discounts - except for on Black Friday! This annual sales extravaganza is probably the best time of year to get a new tech product. And if you want an iPhone on EE, you’ve come to the right place.

EE iPhone 13 Pro Black Friday deals

This EE Black Friday deal is for the spectacular iPhone 13 Pro has a really low monthly cost of just £32 a month, you get 50GB of data too. Upfront cost is £494.

Get the iPhone 13 Pro

EE Phone 13 mini Black Friday deals

The iPhone 13 mini takes everything that’s great about the iPhone 13 and puts it in a pocket-sized version that doesn’t lack any specs. It’s just a bit smaller. Perfect for people who want a flagship phone that isn’t too much of a handful, get it on this EE Black Friday deal for just £35 a month with 75GB of data and only £149 upfront.

Get the iPhone 13 mini

EE iPhone 12 Black Friday deals

Got your eye on the iPhone 12? Last year’s iPhone still packs a punch with specs that outshine most of its competitors. It can be all yours this Black Friday for only £35 a month with 75GB data of and £209 to pay upfront on this EE pay monthly deal.

Get the iPhone 12

EE iPhone 11 Black Friday deals

Don’t want to pay anything upfront? This bargain EE deal includes the iPhone 11, 75GB of data, no upfront cost and only £35 a month to pay.

Get the iPhone 11

EE Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals

Samsung fans, don’t worry there are Black Friday EE deals for you too. Whether you want the latest Samsung Galaxy or something in the midrange, there are offers across the whole range.

EE Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Black Friday deal

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G comes with everything you expect from a premium flagship smartphone - amazing camera, big screen and eye-catching design. EE is offering this superb smartphone for £32 a month with 50GB of data and only £189 to pay upfront.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

EE Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Black Friday deal

The Galaxy S20 FE is next up in EE’s Black Friday offer selection, and it’s a deal that’s hard to turn down. This smartphone can be all yours for just £35 a month with not a penny to pay upfront. You even get 75GB of data included.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S2O FE

EE Samsung Galaxy A52 Black Friday deal

Samsung's range of smartphones also includes the Galaxy A52 5G - a great device that can get you a 5G connection without having to spend big bucks on a premium handset. EE’s special Black Friday deal is only £32 a month for 50GB of data and zero upfront payment.

Get the Samsung Galaxy A52

EE Google Pixel 6 Black Friday deal

Only recently released in the shops, the new Google Pixel 6 instantly became an Android favourite thanks to its clean, easy-on-the-eyes design and excellent camera. And it’s currently available for a steal with this EE Black Friday bargain deal. Pick it up for only £32 a month with 50GB of data and £99 to pay upfront.

Get the Google Pixel 6