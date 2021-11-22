Your cookie preferences

  Black Friday SIM only deals

Black Friday SIM only deals

22 November 2021
Get a new data deal for less.
Black Friday sim only deals

Ah Black Friday, the best time of the year to get a bargain on that tech item you’ve had your eye on - including smartphones. But maybe you already have a decent smartphone you love and instead you’d prefer to save on a SIM only deal.

Well, you’re in luck - Black Friday is the ideal time to get a fantastic deal on a SIM only package too! Give your data a boost with deals from all the major networks and more.

Black Friday SIM only deals

Whether you use a load of data, hardly any data, or need unlimited data, we’ve found a selection of deals that cover all bases.

O2 SIM only Black Friday deals

O2 has some excellent Black Friday deals. So far, our favourite gets you a healthy 6GB of data for just £6 a month.

If you want more data than that, O2 has you covered with a deal that gets you 25GB for just £10.

Three SIM only Black Friday deals

Three has some decent SIM only plans to pick from this Black Friday.

So far, the pick of the bunch is this 5G-enabled (you’ll need a 5G phone) SIM 100GB of data for just £12 a month!

Don’t need 5G and want to save a few extra pounds? This deal includes 30GB of data for just £10 a month.

Virgin Mobile SIM only Black Friday deals

Virgin Mobile offers some great perks with its SIM only plans, like data rollover and 5G. See if you can find a deal that suits your needs.

For a low cost plan pick up this offer of 5GB data for just £6 a month.

Need more data? Get 25GB for just £10 a month, it’s compatible with 5G too.

Go even bigger and get a huge 40GB data plan for only £12 a month, you can use it with your 5G phone too.

Lebara SIM only deals

Lebara is famed for its no-nonsense, low cost deals. With no contractual commitment you can use these SIMs for as long or as little as you need to.

Just want a simple SIM with no real data requirement? Get 1GB for just £3.95 a month.

Alternatively, maybe you want all the data. In that case this offer is for you as it includes unlimited data for £24.95.

For something in between, opt for this 15GB SIM only deal for just £9.95 a month.

You can also pick up a SIM with 5GB of data for just £5.95.

Or for even less to pay, go for 3GB for £4.95

Smarty

No commitment, no credit check, no hassle - Smarty is the option if you just need a SIM card with no questions asked and no contractual commitments.

Smarty’s deals are impressive - this one gives you unlimited data to use for just £12 a month.

On the other end of the spectrum, this deal includes 2GB of data for the super low price of £5 a month.

For a decent midrange option with more than enough data, get 30GB for just £10 a month with this Smarty Black Friday bargain.

Ray Ali

22 November 2021 Last updated: 01 September 2022
Category: News
Tagged: lebara mobile, smarty, three, o2

