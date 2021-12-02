Three+ rewards app launches in the UK

Three is launching a new app for its customers. Introducing Three+.

Three+ is a new rewards scheme that will offer Three customers exclusive offers and deals, including cinema tickets, dining discounts, and many more entertainment rewards. And as well as treats and offers, Three+ will create ‘meaningful moments with loved ones’, according to the network.

Members of the rewards app will get access to exclusive bonuses from some of the country’s leading entertainment, shopping, dining, sport and wellbeing brands, such as Cineworld, SimplyCook, UberEats, and even Chelsea FC.

The Three+ app will offer ‘always-on’ rewards that will be available throughout the year, as well as ‘surprise and delight’ rewards that will be available for a limited time. So users will benefit from regularly checking the app to see what’s new.

Here are some of the rewards Three+ members can expect to see within the app:

Cinema fans will love £3 weekend adult cinema tickets at Cineworld and Picturehouse, every Friday to Sunday

Treat a Chelsea fan to a tour of Stamford Bridge with 2-4-1 entry on the Stadium Tour

Make takeaway night a regular thing with 20% off UberEats every week

If you’d rather make dinner yourself, get a SimplyCook recipe kit containing four delicious recipes for just £3

Or head out and enjoy two main meals for just £10 at Frankie & Benny’s

Live music lovers will receive access to presale tickets to Reading and Leeds Festival

Andrew Foy, Director of New Products, Propositions and Insights at Three UK, said: “Three+ isn’t just about the rewards but the meaningful moments they help to create for our customers. With so many extra plusses from Three, members can kickstart a film club, take a friend out to dinner, or have date night delivered and make it one to remember. And with more exciting rewards in the pipeline, there’s never been a better time to join Three.”

The Three+ app is available now to download for all Three Pay Monthly and PAYG customers. The free app works on iOS and Android smartphones and can be downloaded from Apple App Store and Google Play Store now.

Winner of the ‘Most Popular Network’ at the 2020 Uswitch Awards, Three offers a range of packages to suit all mobile users. Whether you want a 5G sim only deal or a pay monthly plan with the latest smartphone, you can find out more about our best Three deals in our simple comparison tables.