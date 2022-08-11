Samsung introduces its newest range of foldable phones – Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung is launching its next generation of foldable phones with the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. Following on from the huge success of the previous models, the Galaxy Z series continues to be the leader in foldable smartphones. They promise to give you bigger screens, smaller handsets, and more ways to use your smartphone than ever before.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

The Galaxy Z Flip3 was an incredibly popular handset, replicating the nostalgic feeling of flipping open and snapping shut your phone. The Z Flip4 has improved technology to make the next generation of flip phones more powerful than ever.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has a slimmer hinge, straightened edges, a contrasting hazed back glass and glossy metal frames for stylish finish. Users can even fully personalise their new Flip4, inside and out, with a Bespoke model available with customisable colours.

FlexCam gives you the ability to shoot photos and videos hands-free, so you can capture big group selfies or film your latest YouTube video. Samsung has even collaborated closely with Meta to further improve its user experience on Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook.

Having the option to flip open your phone halfway means you can video chat, film, or host virtual meetings anywhere you can find a flat surface. With an upgraded camera equipped with a 65% brighter sensor powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, photos and videos are crisper and more stable – day or night.

The Flip4 also has an expanded 3700mAh battery with Super Fast Charging, charging to 50% in roughly 30 minutes.

You can get the Galaxy Z Flip4 in four colours: Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue. The expanded Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition is now available in 28 countries worldwide, and offers glass colours and frame options that provide 75 combinations to choose from, allowing customers to completely control the look of their device.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 cost?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 128GB, £999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 256GB, £1,059

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 512GB, £1,199

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke cost?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke 256GB, £1,099

When is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 available?

The Galaxy Z Flip4 will be available for pre-order beginning 10 August and will be released from 26 August.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

The new Samsung Galaxy ZFold4 is a powerhouse of a smartphone, and is the first device to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences.

Designed for multitasking, the Z Fold4’s larger screen allows you to easily use multiple apps at the same time. You can watch YouTube videos while taking notes, drag information from a spreadsheet to a document, or sketch with the S Pen while chatting to friends.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 has an upgraded camera setup, with a 50MP wide lens and 30x Space Zoom lens as well as a variety of camera modes, including the larger Zoom map activated on Capture View Mode, Dual Preview, and Rear Cam Selfie.

The huge 7.6-inch main screen has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a less visible Under Display Camera (UDC) featuring a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is available in Burgundy, Greygreen, Beige and Phantom Black.

How much is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 256GB, £1,649

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 512GB, £1,769

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 1TB, £2,019

When is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 available?

The Galaxy Z Fold4 will be available for pre-order beginning 10 August and will be released from 26 August.