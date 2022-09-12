EE iPhone 14 deals

The brand new iPhone 14 range of smartphones are now available on EE. There are already some excellent deals on offer.

Dynamic Island, always-on displays, 48MP camera, A16 Bionic chip - these are some of the new features available on the iPhone 14 Pro handsets. In total there are four new devices: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 EE deals

There are some exciting deals available from EE. You can get the 128GB iPhone 14 with 25GB of data for £55 a month with £50 to pay upfront.

Get the iPhone 14 for £55 a month

Want more data? Get 125GB of data for £59 a month with £50 to pay upfront.

Get the iPhone 14 for £59 a month

Or jump up to unlimited data for the same iPhone 14 for £71 a month with £30 to pay upfront.

Get the iPhone 14 for £71 a month

iPhone 14 Plus EE pre-order deals

EE’s deals for the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus start at £59 per month for 125GB of data, with an upfront charge of £30.

Pre-order the iPhone 14 Plus for £59 a month

Or you can get the iPhone 14 Plus with unlimited data for £62 per month and an upfront charge of £30.

Pre-order the iPhone 14 Plus for £59 a month

iPhone 14 Pro EE deals

If you want the premium iPhone 14 Pro, EE has some great deals for this flagship Apple smartphone.

You can get the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro with 125GB of data for just £59 a month and £50 to pay upfront.

Get the iPhone 14 Pro for £59 a month

Or you can get the same iPhone 14 Pro but with unlimited data for a monthly cost of £68 with only £30 upfront.

Get the iPhone 14 Pro for £68 a month

iPhone 14 Pro Max EE deals

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best smartphone in the new Apple lineup. And EE’s pre-order offers start from £69 a month with a one-off £30 upfront payment for a 125GB data deal.

Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for £69 a month

Alternatively, you can get the iPhone 14 Pro Max and enjoy unlimited data for just £72 a month and £30 upfront.

Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for £72 a month

