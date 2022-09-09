O2 announce new iPhone 14 deals

The iPhone 14 is available from O2 with all sorts of customisable plans, tariffs and added benefits. Here are some of the network’s most popular iPhone 14 deals.

O2 customers are given a huge amount of freedom when choosing their mobile plans, with completely customisable options available on most handsets. That being said, these are some of the most popular tariffs from O2 that are available for the new iPhone 14 range.

You can get 2GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts, free EU roaming up to 25GB and one month of Disney Plus on a 36-month plan for £18 a month.

If you need more data, you can get a deal that comes with 150GB of data, along with unlimited minutes and texts. It also gives you free international roaming in 75 destinations worldwide including the EU, USA and Australia, up to six months of Apple Music, six months of an Extra of your choice and a 3-Year Warranty. This 36-month plan is available for £30.99 a month.

O2 also offers a 36-month plan with unlimited data, unlimited minutes and texts. You’ll also get international roaming in 75 destinations worldwide including the EU, USA and Australia, up to six months of Apple Music, six months of an Extra of your choice, and a 3-Year Warranty, all for £35.99 a month.

You would then just need to add on the monthly cost of your preferred iPhone model:

iPhone 14 from £22.99 a month plus £30 upfront

iPhone 14 Pro from £29.99 a month plus £30 upfront

iPhone 14 Pro Max from £32.50 a month plus £30 upfront

iPhone 14 Plus from £25.53 a month plus £30 upfront (which will be available from 7 October)

If you’re looking for a shorter contract and slightly simplified options, have a look at our Uswitch iPhone 14 deals from O2, including unlimited data on a 24-month contract for just £50 a month with no upfront cost.