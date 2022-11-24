Black Friday and Cyber Monday pay monthly phone deals 2022

Black Friday sales are here and it’s a great time of year to purchase that item you’ve had your eye on. Retailers, brands and networks alike all reduce their prices over this worldwide shopping event weekend.

As a result, it’s the ideal time to get a new phone on a pay monthly plan. If you’ve been comparing deals for a while and have been waiting to pull the trigger, wait no more.

We’ve been checking in with all the major UK networks and have hand-picked out best offers, so see what the likes of Three, Vodafone, and O2 have to offer.

We’re mainly going to be looking at Android handsets in this article, but if you’re looking for an iPhone, we have you covered too. Check out our dedicated Black Friday iPhone deals guide.

Three Black Friday and Cyber Monday pay monthly phone deals

Three has started its Black Friday sales early for 2022, and you can currently find a range of great deals on the latest smartphones. Here's a selection of our favourite deals.

Three Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S22 pay monthly deals

Get Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 smartphone for only £29 a month, 100GB of data and nothing to pay upfront with this Three Black Friday deal.

Get this 100GB data deal

Three Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra pay monthly deals

Or you can go supersize and buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just £47 a month, zero upfront cost and unlimited data.

Get this unlimited data deal

Three Black Friday Samsung Z Flip 4 pay monthly deals

Want an eye-catching smartphone that wows with design as well as technology? The Samsung Z Flip 4 has brought classic flip phones into the modern age. And it’s a powerhouse on the specs front, too. Get it on Three with 100GB of data for only £34 a month and nothing to pay upfront.

Get this 100GB data deal

Three Black Friday Samsung Z Fold 4 pay monthly deals

The Samsung Z Fold is bigger and better than its flip counterpart, with a rectangular smartphone shape that folds out into a big screen ‘phablet’ device. This fantastic Three deal includes the Z Fold 4 and unlimited data for just £56 a month (no upfront cost).

Get this unlimited data deal

Vodafone Black Friday and Cyber Monday pay monthly phone deals

Vodafone has already unveiled some Black Friday deals, and you can choose from attractive data deals with the best smartphones

Here’s a selection of the best Vodafone Black Friday deals.

Vodafone Google Pixel 7 Pro Black Friday pay monthly deals

The Google Pixel 7 Pro was released earlier this year to rave reviews and excited tech fans. That classic Google design was enhanced with a better screen, better cameras and better hardware. Get the latest Google flagship phone on Vodafone for just £28 per month, £190 upfront and 100GB of data.

Get this 100GB data deal

Vodafone Google Pixel 7 Black Friday pay monthly deals

Don’t need to go Pro, get the regular Google Pixel 7 and you’ll still have one of the best Android smartphones on the market. It’s a bit cheaper than its Pro counterpart too, like this Vodafone Black Friday deal that costs just £28 for 100GB of data and nothing to pay upfront!

Get this 100GB data deal

Vodafone Google Pixel 6 Black Friday pay monthly deals

Alternatively, you could save even more money by snapping up last year’s Google Pixel 6 for just £23 a month with 105GB of data and no upfront cost.

Get this 105GB data deal

O2 Black Friday and Cyber Monday pay monthly deals

O2’s Black Friday deals are now live, you can get cut-price pay monthly plans on all the latest smartphones. Whatever handset you’re looking for, Black Friday is the ideal time to upgrade.

See our best O2 Black Friday deals.

O2 Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S22+ pay monthly deals

Samsung’s Galaxy S22+ smartphone gets you a supersize screen for less cash than the Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ can be yours for only £42 a month, 500GB of data and zero upfront cost with this O2 Black Friday deal.

Get this 500GB data deal

O2 Black Friday Samsung Galaxy A13 pay monthly deals

If premium smartphones and big data deals aren’t what you’re looking for, O2’s Black Friday offer for the Samsung A13 could be right for you. It costs just £15 a month for 6GB data.

Get this 6GB data deal