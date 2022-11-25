Black Friday and Cyber Monday smartphone deals 2022

Black Friday has arrived! Yes, the sales event of the year is finally upon us. And with saving money rightly on the agenda for many people right now, there’s no better time to pick up a brand new smartphone.

If you’re on a great SIM only contract but fancy a new phone, the best way to upgrade your handset is to buy SIM free. Of course, this could mean spending a fair bit upfront. But in the long term, it often turns out to be cheaper than a lengthy contract.

This is where Black Friday can help. With big discounts to be found on all sorts of tech products, it could be the only time you can get significant savings on iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and more.

iPhone 12 mini - 128GB, Blue. Was £629, now £529

The smallest iPhone of 2020, the iPhone 12 mini is the perfect size for anyone who wants a phone they can use one-handed and fit into their skinny jeans pocket.

But despite its size, the iPhone 12 mini has all the benefits of a regular iPhone 12, including an advanced dual camera setup, a Super Retina XDR display and an A14 chip processor that makes sure everything runs quickly and smoothly.

Get the iPhone 12 mini

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – 256GB, Olive. Was £720, now £599

The S21 FE is a standout phone. It delivers a three-lens rear camera array, dynamic AMOLED screen and a 4500mAh all-day battery. And now you can pick it up with 17% off!

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Black

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ - 256GB, Aura Glow. Was £1,099, now £499

Samsung has phased out the Note series in favour of its S Ultra handsets. Still, if you always wanted to pick up a Note but never got round to it, then now’s the time to grab one, as you can get the Note 10+ with a whopping 55% discount!

Get the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Nothing Phone - 128GB, Black. Was £399, now £349

The Nothing Phone was released earlier this year and vaught a lot of eyes with its innovative design and changing ‘glyph’ interface. Its 50MP dual camera and OLED screen make it a strong smartphone for the midrange market, and this Black Friday deal cuts its price by £50.

Get the Nothing Phone

Google Pixel 6 Pro - 128GB, Black. Was £849, now £549

The Pixel 6 Pro may not be Google’s latest smartphone, but it’s still a great handset to use. With an all day battery, powerful chip and exciting camera features, the Google’s Pixel series is famed for its standout features, and the 6 Pro doesn’t disappoint. Get it this Black Friday with an excellent discount.

Get the Google Pixel 6 Pro

OPPO Find X5 - 256GB, Black. Was £749, now £459

OPPO has established itself as a big name in the Android world, with a strong fanbase of dedicated tech fans who eagerly await its new releases. The Find X5 impresses with a quad-camera, AMOLED display and powerful battery. And with a big Black Friday discount, you can get one cheaper than ever.

Get the OPPO Find X5

OnePlus 9 - 128GB, Blue. Was £629, now £379

More Black Friday savings are to be had with this deal for the OnePlus 9 - it’s almost half price! For your money, you’ll get a smartphone that does everything you could need. And photography fans will love the 48MP main camera. The Warp Charge feature gets your battery from 0% to 100% in 15 minutes!

Get the OnePlus 9