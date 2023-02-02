Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content

Popular Search Terms

  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2023
  5. February
  6. Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 and get double the storage

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 and get double the storage

02 February 2023 Last updated: 07 February 2023
Save up to £150: 512GB for the price of 256GB.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung is offering double the storage on its new Galaxy S23 range. If you pre-order a phone in the Samsung Galaxy S23 line-up, you could save up to £150.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the standard model, while the S23+ is essentially the same phone with a bigger screen (6.6 inches compared to 6.1 inches). Both feature 50-megapixel main camera sensors, a new Qualcomm processor made especially for the S23 range, and guaranteed five years of security updates.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top-of-the-range model in the new S23 family. It features a massive 6.8-inch screen, 200-megapixel camera, and the same Qualcomm Snapdragon processor as the others in the family.

The S23 Ultra has a bigger battery than the other phones in the range too, and new photography modes to improve your nighttime shooting.

Pre-order the 256GB model of S23 and you’ll pay the same as the 128GB variant. That’s a saving of £50 (£849 instead of £899). Pre-order the 512GB model of S23+ and you’ll pay the same as the 256GB model (£1049 instead of £1149 – a saving of £100).

But the biggest saving is on the S23 Ultra. Pre-order the 512GB model of S23 Ultra, and you’ll pay the same as the 256GB variant. That’s £1249 instead of £1399 – a saving of £150. Which you could spend on lots of movies and music tracks to fill up your new phone.

The 1TB S23 Ultra comes with less of a saving – £100, as you only pay £1499 instead of £1599.

The offer is valid until 16th February. See Samsung.com for more details.

Read next

Joe Svetlik

02 February 2023 Last updated: 07 February 2023
Category: News

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is sure to be one of the best phones of the year.

news - 14 September 2023
The 2023 Uswitch Telecoms Awards

The 2023 Uswitch Telecoms Awards

It’s time to announce the best in mobiles.

news - 14 September 2023
EE Launches Full Works Plan

EE Launches Full Works Plan

The ultimate package for fans of all things Apple.

news - 02 August 2023
Are you in or out? End of contract notification rollout begins

Are you in or out? End of contract notification rollout begins

Mobile networks obligated to notify you when your contract's running out.

news - 02 August 2023
Is your mobile out of contract? You could save £300 a year

Is your mobile out of contract? You could save £300 a year

Now’s the time to switch, thanks to the biggest ever SIM only sale.

news - 07 February 2023
Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Black Friday SIM-free phone deals

Get a Black Friday bargain.

news - 02 February 2023

Latest news:

back to top