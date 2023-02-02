Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 and get double the storage

Samsung is offering double the storage on its new Galaxy S23 range. If you pre-order a phone in the Samsung Galaxy S23 line-up, you could save up to £150.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the standard model, while the S23+ is essentially the same phone with a bigger screen (6.6 inches compared to 6.1 inches). Both feature 50-megapixel main camera sensors, a new Qualcomm processor made especially for the S23 range, and guaranteed five years of security updates.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top-of-the-range model in the new S23 family. It features a massive 6.8-inch screen, 200-megapixel camera, and the same Qualcomm Snapdragon processor as the others in the family.

The S23 Ultra has a bigger battery than the other phones in the range too, and new photography modes to improve your nighttime shooting.

Pre-order the 256GB model of S23 and you’ll pay the same as the 128GB variant. That’s a saving of £50 (£849 instead of £899). Pre-order the 512GB model of S23+ and you’ll pay the same as the 256GB model (£1049 instead of £1149 – a saving of £100).

But the biggest saving is on the S23 Ultra. Pre-order the 512GB model of S23 Ultra, and you’ll pay the same as the 256GB variant. That’s £1249 instead of £1399 – a saving of £150. Which you could spend on lots of movies and music tracks to fill up your new phone.

The 1TB S23 Ultra comes with less of a saving – £100, as you only pay £1499 instead of £1599.

The offer is valid until 16th February. See Samsung.com for more details.