The highlights

Samsung have put a great screen on the Galaxy A20e. The Infinity-V display brings all your mobile content to life - good for games, scrolling through photos and streaming shows.

At a glance

5.8” HD Super AMOLED display

13MP + 5MP dual rear camera

8MP front camera

32GB internal storage

Available in Black, White, Blue and Coral

To Infinity-V… and beyond

The Samsung Galaxy A20e’s Infinity-V screen takes up almost all of its 5.8” frame, so it’s ideal for entertainment when you’re on the go.

Catch up on Netflix, keep your mind refreshed with a quick-thinking app or just have a browse on your favourite sites.

Samsung have added some handy features too, switch to Night Mode for a viewing experience that’s easier on the eyes in the evening.

Lights, camera, action

Take your photos to the next level with the Samsung Galaxy A20e’s dual rear camera. There’s a 13 MP lens for your normal pics, and an ultra wide lens for landscapes and panoramas.

It automatically switches to Wide Shot too, so no fussing around with settings and missing that must-capture moment.

The Galaxy A20e’s no slouch on the video front either, you can record in Full HD which makes grainy clips a thing of the past. Everything you film will be clear, detailed and ready to be uploaded online… or sent to a group chat.

Selfie skills

Your selfies just got an upgrade thanks to the A20e’s 8MP front camera. Selfie Focus blurs the background so you really stand out, while Smart Beauty makes sure you look great.

With loads of filters and stickers to choose from, you can add fun touches to all your photos and have them social media-worthy in seconds.

All day battery

The A20e’s 3,000 mAh battery keeps going for the whole day, so you don’t have to worry about losing power when you need it. Forgot to charge and need to head out? Samsung’s fast charge gives your smartphone a battery boost in minutes.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy A20e cost SIM-free?

The Samsung Galaxy A20e has a pretty affordable retail price of £169, so it's a great shout for anyone on a budget. Considering it does all the basics really well, this is an excellent price for a great smartphone.

Are there any Samsung Galaxy A20e cheap deals?

You can get the Samsung Galaxy A20e on a pay monthly contract for as little as £10 a month.

These contracts are good options for younger smartphone users.

Samsung Galaxy A20e data deals

If you’re the kind of person who’s always online, you’re going to want a deal that comes with a bit of data to get the most out of your shiny new Samsung Galaxy A20e.

There are some great deals available that have more than enough data for you to share, stream and download to your heart's content.

In fact, for just over £30 you can get unlimited data, take a look at all the deals we have above and find the perfect package.