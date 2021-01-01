The highlights

Just wait till you see the Samsung Galaxy A80’s rotating camera - it flips up for regular photos and swivels round for those all-important selfies.

At a glance:

6.7-inch Quad HD display

48MP + 8MP + 3D depth camera

128GB internal storage

Available in Angel Gold, Ghost White, Phantom Black

Infinite display

The Samsung Galaxy A80’s screen is bound to impress. With 6.7 inches of screen with practically no border, you’ve got a smartphone display that takes up the whole phone - so all your favourite content gets shown off in all its digital glory. It’s great for watching movies, surfing the web and checking up on your socials.

Swivel for a selfie

There’s no selfie-cam notch on the Galaxy A80, instead the pop up camer swivels round when you want to take a selfie. This also means the front camera is the same as the rear camera, so your selfies get snapped in glorious 48MP.

You’ll really notice the difference in your video stories which get enhanced with an extra dose of detail.

And when you’re taking regular pics, you can set the scene with handy optimisation settings for all sorts of subjects, from people and places to landscapes and lunch.

Measured up

With the Quick Measure app already installed on your Galaxy A80, buying bits and bobs for the house just got much easier. Just open up the camera, point it at an object and you can measure distances, lengths, depths, and space of 3D objects.

Booming battery

You won’t get caught short when you’re using the Galaxy A80 thanks to its powerful battery that lasts the whole day. Even if you’ve forgotten to charge you can get back up to full strength in no time thanks to Fast Charge.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy A80 cost?

SIM-free, the Samsung Galaxy A80 costs around £579, which is a fairly mid-range price in today's market - not bad for a phone with asmany exciting features as the A80.

Samsung Galaxy A80 deals

If you want to grab the Galaxy A80 on a contract, you've got a number of options avialable for you. Check out the different tarrifs above and find the perfect deal - whether you're after a big data heavy deal or you just want to spread the entire cost of the phone.

