What is the Help to Buy scheme?

The Help to Buy Scheme Wales is an equity loan scheme for first-time buyers who can buy a new build property with a deposit of just 5%. An equity loan from the government of up to 20% of the property’s value tops up your deposit, so you don’t need to borrow as much or find as large a deposit for your mortgage.

The equity mortgage needs to be repaid within 25 years, but you’re free to pay it off at any point within that period. For the first five years the equity loan is interest-free. From year six onwards, you pay a monthly interest fee of 1.75% of the equity loan. Interest fees rise each year by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), plus 2%.

How do Help to Buy mortgages work?

Once you’ve found a home you want to buy through the Help to Buy scheme and are approved for an equity loan, you can apply for the mortgage you need with a lender. There is no specific mortgage needed - they work in the same way as any other mortgage. It’s just a case of finding a lender willing to accommodate help to buy applicants.

Help to Buy mortgage interest rates depend on the mortgage type and your personal circumstances, but different lenders will also be able to offer different rates, so be sure to compare mortgage deals first.