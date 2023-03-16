Right to buy mortgages

There are not currently any equivalent schemes in Wales , Scotland and Northern Ireland , but each has a range of alternative home ownership schemes that may be suitable.

Right to Buy is a government scheme available in England which allows most council tenants to buy their rented home at a large discount.

You have 12 weeks from the offer date to choose whether to accept it or not

If the landlord agrees, they have eight weeks to send you an offer on a freehold property (most houses are freehold) or 12 weeks to send you an offer on a leasehold property (usually, but not always flats). If they refuse to sell to you, they must provide a reason

You’ll then send the completed form to your landlord, who has four weeks to make a decision. This is extended to eight weeks if they’ve been your landlord for less than three years

The first step is to complete the right to buy application form

How to buy your council house through the right to buy scheme

You don’t already part own your home with the council

You don’t have any outstanding possession orders against you or serious debt problems such as bankruptcy

Your home is not sheltered housing or adapted for elderly or disabled tenants

You’ve been a public sector tenant for at least three years (doesn’t need to be in a row). Only tenants currently in a council property are eligible, but past tenancies with housing association, NHS trust or armed forces properties will count towards your overall tenancy length when adding up the three years minimum needed

You must be a secure tenant (sometimes called a flexible tenancy) - which means you have a lifetime tenancy. Most council tenants are secure, unless you are on a introductory, temporary or demoted tenancy

It must be a self-contained property - so no shared accommodation

The property must be your only or main home

You’ll need to meet the following criteria in order to be able to buy your council house or flat:

This table shows the size of discount you should be entitled to, depending on the property type and length of your tenancy:

The longer you’ve been a tenant, the larger your discount is, up to a maximum of 70% or £87,200 (£116,200 in London), whichever is lower. The maximum discount threshold also increases each April in line with the consumer price index.

When buying your council home, the size of your discount will depend on whether it’s a house or flat, the total length of your tenancy in the public sector and the property value.

Right to acquire is a very similar scheme that’s available to some housing association tenants, however, the discounts are smaller (between £9,000 and £16,000) and the rules are slightly different. You will still need a minimum public sector tenancy of at least three years.

You won’t be entitled to any discount if your landlord has spent more money on your home than it's currently worth

If your landlord has spent money building or maintaining your home in the last 10 years and your landlord built or acquired your home before 2 April 2012 your discount may be reduced

If you’ve used right to buy before your discount may be reduced

60% +2% extra for every year up to a maximum of 70% or the value threshold

40% +1% extra for each year up to a maximum of 70% or the value threshold

Using your discount as a deposit

Most lenders will allow you to use your discount as a deposit, so you won’t usually need to provide one in order to get a mortgage. However, this is not true of all lenders, so if you want to ensure that you can use your discount as a deposit, a mortgage lender will be able to advise you on which lenders will accept it.

That said, bear in mind that there are also other costs involved with buying a home, so you will need to have some savings in order to take out a mortgage for right to buy.

Can you make a joint application for right to buy?

Yes you can, so long as the joint applicants fulfil one of these criteria:

They share your tenancy

They are a member of your family who have lived with you for 12 months (not necessarily on the tenancy) - up to 3 additional family members can be added

They are your spouse or civil partner

How to sell your right to buy home

Once you’ve bought your council house or flat, it is possible to sell it on, however, there are some important points to consider:

If you sell your house within 10 years of purchase, you must:

Offer it back to your previous landlord or another public sector landlord in the area - although you can sell it on the open market if they do not agree to the sale within eight weeks

If you sell your house within 5 years of purchase, you must also:

Pay back some or all of your discount -

100% if sold in the first year

80% in the second year

60% in the third year

40% in the fourth year

20% in the fifth year

You may also be more limited in your options to sell if your property is considered to be a rural right to buy property, but this will be made clear when you buy it.

Alternatives to the right to buy scheme

If you’re not eligible for the right to buy or right to acquire schemes, but would benefit from help with buying your own home, there are a number of alternative home ownership schemes available across the UK that may be helpful.