Compare 75% LTV mortgages

Why are you looking for a mortgage?

You have a NONE loan-to-value (LTV). We found 4896 results for you
TSB 2 year fixed cashback remortgage

Initial rate
0.84% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£995
APRC
3.2% overall cost
Monthly cost
£591.48 for 27 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £591.48 at 0.84% (fixed), then 273 months of £788.37 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £232,189.97 which includes interest of £71,194.97. Product Fee (£995) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Max age at term end: 75 years

Remortgage only.

Available via brokers only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Available via lender only

Platform 2 year fixed cashback mortgage

Initial rate
0.88% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£1499
APRC
3.8% overall cost
Monthly cost
£594.34 for 27 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 27 months of £594.34 at 0.88% (fixed), then 273 months of £848.22 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £249,110.24 which includes interest of £87,611.24. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Max age at term end: 75 years

Minimum income £15,000

Available via brokers only.

Additional criteria may apply.

HSBC 2 year fixed

Initial rate
0.89% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£999
APRC
3.1% overall cost
Monthly cost
£595.06 for 27 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.1%. Repayments: 27 months of £595.06 at 0.89% (fixed), then 273 months of £784.90 at 3.54% (variable). Total amount payable £231,343.32 which includes interest of £70,344.32. Booking Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Northern Ireland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 80 years

Additional criteria may apply.

Platform 2 year fixed cashback mortgage

Initial rate
0.89% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£999
APRC
3.8% overall cost
Monthly cost
£595.06 for 27 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 27 months of £595.06 at 0.89% (fixed), then 273 months of £848.31 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £248,654.25 which includes interest of £87,655.25. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Max age at term end: 75 years

Minimum income £15,000

Available via brokers only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Nationwide 2 year fixed cashback remortgage

Initial rate
0.91% for 2 years
Fees
£1499
APRC
3.3% overall cost
Monthly cost
£596.50 for 24 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.3%. Repayments: 24 months of £596.50 at 0.91% (fixed), then 276 months of £791.14 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £234,169.64 which includes interest of £72,670.64. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Northern Ireland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 75 years

Remortgage only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Nationwide 2 year fixed remortgage

Initial rate
0.91% for 2 years
Fees
£1499
APRC
3.3% overall cost
Monthly cost
£596.50 for 24 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.3%. Repayments: 24 months of £596.50 at 0.91% (fixed), then 276 months of £791.14 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £234,169.64 which includes interest of £72,670.64. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Northern Ireland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 75 years

Remortgage only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Available via lender only

Lloyds Bank 2 year fixed remortgage

Initial rate
0.91% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£1499
APRC
3.2% overall cost
Monthly cost
£596.50 for 27 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £596.50 at 0.91% (fixed), then 273 months of £788.95 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £232,987.85 which includes interest of £71,488.85. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 80 years

Remortgage only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Available via lender only

Lloyds Bank 2 year fixed cashback remortgage for people with an existing current account

Initial rate
0.91% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£1499
APRC
3.2% overall cost
Monthly cost
£596.50 for 27 months
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £596.50 at 0.91% (fixed), then 273 months of £788.95 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £232,987.85 which includes interest of £71,488.85. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Existing customers only.

Existing customer type: current account

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 80 years

Remortgage only.

Additional criteria may apply.

YOUR HOME MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP REPAYMENTS ON YOUR MORTGAGE

What is a 75% LTV mortgage?

Anyone who has a deposit totalling 25% of the value of the property they wish to buy can get a 75% LTV mortgage.

The mortgage rates that will be available to you are set by LTV thresholds. A 75% LTV mortgage is in the mid-range of mortgage LTV thresholds.

Advantages of 75% LTV mortgage

LTV stands for ‘loan to value’ and means the difference between the size of your deposit and the size of the mortgage.

Lower LTVs require larger deposits and vice versa. The lower your LTV, the less risky a borrower you are deemed by lenders. This means you will enjoy a lower interest rate and in turn lower monthly repayments.

75% LTV mortgages are in the middle range of LTV thresholds, giving cheaper rates than the higher LTV mortgages of 80% and above.

Getting a 75% LTV mortgage

Raising a 25% deposit will be achievable by many people, but is still likely to require many years of saving, or funds raised from moving house.

75% LTV mortgages are a sensible threshold to aim for (even for first time buyers) as the interest rates and monthly repayments will be considerably more manageable than those available with 80-95% LTV mortgages.

Other available LTV mortgages

