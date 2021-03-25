Why are you looking for a mortgage?
Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £591.48 at 0.84% (fixed), then 273 months of £788.37 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £232,189.97 which includes interest of £71,194.97. Product Fee (£995) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £591.48 at 0.84% (fixed), then 273 months of £788.37 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £232,189.97 which includes interest of £71,194.97. Product Fee (£995) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £591.48 at 0.84% (fixed), then 273 months of £788.37 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £232,189.97 which includes interest of £71,194.97. Product Fee (£995) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 27 months of £594.34 at 0.88% (fixed), then 273 months of £848.22 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £249,110.24 which includes interest of £87,611.24. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at term end: 75 years
Minimum income £15,000
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.1%. Repayments: 27 months of £595.06 at 0.89% (fixed), then 273 months of £784.90 at 3.54% (variable). Total amount payable £231,343.32 which includes interest of £70,344.32. Booking Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 80 years
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 27 months of £595.06 at 0.89% (fixed), then 273 months of £848.31 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £248,654.25 which includes interest of £87,655.25. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at term end: 75 years
Minimum income £15,000
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.3%. Repayments: 24 months of £596.50 at 0.91% (fixed), then 276 months of £791.14 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £234,169.64 which includes interest of £72,670.64. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.3%. Repayments: 24 months of £596.50 at 0.91% (fixed), then 276 months of £791.14 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £234,169.64 which includes interest of £72,670.64. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £596.50 at 0.91% (fixed), then 273 months of £788.95 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £232,987.85 which includes interest of £71,488.85. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 80 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £160,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £596.50 at 0.91% (fixed), then 273 months of £788.95 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £232,987.85 which includes interest of £71,488.85. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Existing customers only.
Existing customer type: current account
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 80 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
YOUR HOME MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP REPAYMENTS ON YOUR MORTGAGE
Anyone who has a deposit totalling 25% of the value of the property they wish to buy can get a 75% LTV mortgage.
The mortgage rates that will be available to you are set by LTV thresholds. A 75% LTV mortgage is in the mid-range of mortgage LTV thresholds.
LTV stands for ‘loan to value’ and means the difference between the size of your deposit and the size of the mortgage.
Lower LTVs require larger deposits and vice versa. The lower your LTV, the less risky a borrower you are deemed by lenders. This means you will enjoy a lower interest rate and in turn lower monthly repayments.
75% LTV mortgages are in the middle range of LTV thresholds, giving cheaper rates than the higher LTV mortgages of 80% and above.
Raising a 25% deposit will be achievable by many people, but is still likely to require many years of saving, or funds raised from moving house.
75% LTV mortgages are a sensible threshold to aim for (even for first time buyers) as the interest rates and monthly repayments will be considerably more manageable than those available with 80-95% LTV mortgages.
Uswitch is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 312850) to provide this mortgage comparison service.
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to.
We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.