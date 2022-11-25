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The government’s Rent to Buy scheme helps first-time buyers and those struggling to return to home ownership by allowing them to pay lower rent in order to save for a deposit. Find out how the scheme works and whether it could help you get onto the property ladder sooner.
The average monthly rent in England is now £1,369 a month, making it difficult for many prospective homeowners - particularly first-time buyers - to save a deposit alongside their typical monthly bills.
The Rent to Buy scheme could help make the transition from tenant to homeowner easier by offering a discounted rent on specific properties. This discount can then be used as a deposit to buy your rented home.
The Rent to Buy scheme is designed to help tenants in England (there is a separate London Living Rent scheme for those living in London) save for a deposit to buy a home.
The properties are normally offered at 20% below market rent prices, meaning the 20% you would have spent on rent can be put to good use as deposit savings.
The scheme is offered through housing associations, so you may hear it referred to under a number of names such as Rent to Save, rent to own homes, Intermediate Rentsave or 'try before you buy'. While most eligibility criteria are the same, individual housing associations may also include their own additional criteria.
There are also similar schemes around the UK that work slightly differently:
The Rent to own Wales scheme is now closed to new landlords, but there may be some properties still available for tenants. It operates slightly differently as your rent isn't subsidised but you get a 25% rebate of all rent you’ve paid and 50% of any increase in value of your home since you began renting to help you buy.
Rent to Own in Northern Ireland works in a similar way to the English scheme, though the Co-Ownership organisation is no longer taking applications.
There is currently no comparable rent to buy scheme in Scotland, though there are other affordable housing initiatives available such as the Open Market Shared Equity Scheme.
The Rent to Buy scheme in England (outside of London) works in the following way:
Rent to Buy properties are new build homes usually set at 80% of the local market rent
You get first option to buy the home when it becomes available to purchase - usually after two years of renting
The maximum tenancy is five years, at which point you will have to move out if you decide not to buy
You may have the option to purchase your home on a shared ownership basis if you can’t afford the deposit or mortgage loan to buy the entire property
The London Living Rent is a separate, but equivalent scheme to Rent to Buy. It operates in a similar way, but there are some key differences
Rent on certain properties is typically based on a third of local household incomes
Shared ownership homes are prioritised
Properties have a three-year minimum tenancy
To be eligible, you must live or work in London, have a maximum household income of £67,000, not own another residential home and not be able to currently buy a home in the local area.
You can find London Living Rent homes by using the Mayor's Homes for Londoners property search tool.
If you meet the eligibility requirements for the scheme in your area, you'll be able to rent a home and begin saving a deposit. You will have the first option to buy if the landlord decides to sell whilst you’re a tenant. However, the property's market value at the time of sale may be higher than it was when you moved in. It could also be less, however, in which case you would also benefit from that saving.
Keep in mind that you'll also need to qualify for a mortgage to purchase the property once you've saved a deposit. Don’t forget to compare mortgages to see whether you could afford the loan size needed to get a Rent to Buy mortgage.
Wondering how much you could borrow when getting a mortgage? Our broker partners, Mojo Mortgages, can check your eligibility and recommend the most suitable mortgage options for your circumstances.
Rent to Buy properties typically cost around 80% of the current market rent price for an equivalent home. The following example shows how much you could save on an average-priced home:
Market rental: £1,000 a month
Rent to buy rent: £800 a month
Saving: £200 per month
Total saved after five years: £12,000 + any interest on the savings to be used as a mortgage deposit
It may also be possible to buy a Rent to Buy home through the shared ownership scheme with some housing associations, if you're unable to qualify for a mortgage deal to cover the full cost of the property. This depends on the rules of the specific housing association that you are renting from, though most tend to allow it.
You will need to meet the eligibility criteria of the shared ownership scheme as well, to use this alongside the Rent to Buy scheme. This example shows how they can be paired to help you buy a home more easily:
Your chosen Rent to Buy property has a purchase price of £250,000
Monthly rent is £1,200 - 80% of the local market rent of £1,500
You save £300 per month on rent towards a deposit
After five years your deposit will be £18,000
You choose to purchase 40% of the home (£100,000) - you can usually choose any amount between 10-75%, but this is for demonstration purposes only
Your £18,000 would provide an 18% deposit
Your mortgage loan would then need to be £82,000
As you can see, getting a mortgage for £82,000 may be more affordable than trying to borrow £232,000.
The following eligibility criteria apply to all versions of the scheme, regardless of the name or housing association:
Are in full or part time employment
Are a first-time buyer or buying a property after a relationship breakdown
Have a household income below the maximum permitted by the scheme
You have a good credit score and can demonstrate that you are able to afford the rent now and save for a deposit at the same time
Each individual housing association may add additional criteria - for example, you may need local links to the area of the rental property
Save on rent. Your monthly rent will be around 20% cheaper compared to equivalent properties in the area
Build a deposit. The money you save on rent can be put towards a deposit to buy the home.
Try before you buy. You can live in the property for a number of years before you buy it - time to get a good feel for the home and the local community.
First option to buy. You have guaranteed first chance to buy the home as a tenant, so it can’t be snatched by another buyer.
Combine with other schemes. You may be able to use the shared ownership scheme alongside it.
Variable purchase price. You will have to pay the purchase price based on the property value at the time of sale, not at the time when you moved in, which could be more than you expected.
Limited choice. You can only select a scheme property and only new build homes are available so your choice is fairly limited - plus, the scheme is not available in every area.
Potential waiting lists. You may need to go on a waiting list to join the scheme, depending on demand in your local authority area.
Selling complexity. If you purchase the home through shared ownership it can be more complicated to sell later on.
Some local councils, housing associations and other not-for-profit housing developers advertise Rent to Buy homes. It's not possible to use Rent to Buy with a private landlord.
Your initial tenancy agreement will be for up to 2 years. After that, if you need more time to save for a deposit, your landlord may agree to extend your tenancy. If you do not pay your rent on time and follow the terms of your tenancy agreement, you may not be allowed to stay in the scheme.
In Wales you can find an official list of Rent to Own landlords with properties available under the scheme.
In Northern Ireland, the Co-Ownership site will help you to locate rent to own properties, though they are no longer taking applications for Rent to Own.
When you join the scheme, the costs are similar to renting a home from a private landlord:
A deposit, which will be held in a suitable Tenancy Deposit Scheme
A fee to reserve your property in some cases - although this is usually deducted from your first month’s rent
Your rent will increase annually by a maximum of 1% + the Consumer Price Index (CPI)
When you purchase your Rent to Buy home, you'll also need to consider the typical costs associated with taking out a mortgage, such as:
Conveyancing and legal fees
Mortgage application fees
Stamp duty - depending on the cost of the home and whether you're first-time buyer (or not). Use our stamp duty calculator to find out how much you might need to pay.
Generally, the longest you can live in a Rent to Buy home as a tenant is five years. If you haven’t purchased the house within the term that’s specified in your agreement, you will need to move out.
This can vary but will typically be between six months and five years.
While you are renting, repairs may be taken care of by the housing association, but you will still be responsible for keeping the property in good order and the garden tidy. It is, however, essential to check the exact terms in your agreement as schemes can vary.
You can usually purchase your Rent to Buy home on a shared-ownership basis. This involves buying a share of the property and paying rent on the remainder. Over time, as your affordability improves, you can gradually buy more of the property - this process is known as staircasing.
Although some private landlords may agree to sell a rental property to tenants, official Rent to Buy schemes are only run through housing associations.
Although they may sound similar, these are very different products. Rent to Buy is a home ownership scheme to help people buy a home, let to buy is where an existing homeowner wants to purchase a new home and keep their current one to rent out. This involves taking out two mortgage at the same time and becoming a landlord.
The scheme is designed for those who want to buy, but if your circumstances change throughout your tenancy you may be able to opt for shared ownership instead. You are under no obligation to buy, but you will have to move out if you no longer want to.
YOUR HOME/PROPERTY MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP WITH YOUR MORTGAGE REPAYMENTS.
The FCA does not regulate mortgages on commercial or investment buy-to-let properties.
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