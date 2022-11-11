What is a let-to-buy mortgage?

Let-to-buy actually refers to a set of circumstances where you have two mortgages at the same time, a standard residential mortgage and a buy-to-let mortgage, rather than it being a stand alone product.

This can be a really helpful way to keep your existing home when you buy a new one. It’s a fairly niche area of lending, but there are lenders who can offer to set up the entire let-to-buy mortgage package for you, so you would have two mortgages with the same lender. It’s also possible to take a residential mortgage with one lender and buy-to-let with another.

The latter can sometimes be beneficial if you can find more attractive rates with two separate lenders, however, due to the complexity of setting up let-to-buy and the need to get the timings aligned perfectly, it would probably be best to do this under the guidance of an experienced mortgage broker.