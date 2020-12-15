We’ll look at buying vs renting a home from every angle, to help you make a more informed decision for your future.

It’s a common question for those looking for their first home, is it better to buy or rent? The truth is, there’s not really one answer to this question that will apply to everyone, as it depends on both your financial circumstances and your lifestyle.

According to the latest UK mortgage statistics , there were more than 64,000 mortgages approved in the UK in August 2025 - a 43% increase from August 2023.

Is it cheaper to buy or rent a house?

If you’re purely looking at whether buying or renting is the cheapest option, then owning a home is the clear long-term winner in terms of cost, assuming you’re able to afford to buy a property.

It’s important to bear in mind, however, that not everyone is able to afford a new home, especially in the current financial climate. Renting is typically the cheapest option in the short term, especially if you’re unable to save a large sum of money for a mortgage deposit.

When you balance the fact that you’re investing in your future security when you buy a home, and that your monthly repayments will eventually lead to ownership, it’s easy to see why this is a better use of your income, assuming you are able to qualify for a mortgage and are actually ready to put down roots in one place.

With renting, of course, you’re likely paying someone else’s mortgage instead. Whilst many people will therefore view renting as wasted money, it could be a much more convenient option for those who enjoy moving around frequently. Moving house is a costly process and selling your home to buy another can be costly, so it’s better suited to those looking for permanence.

You might also consider delaying the purchase of a home if you’re likely to inherit one later on. This could save you a huge investment and allow you to retain a home that holds sentimental value. This may also give you an opportunity to invest your money elsewhere, such as into a pension scheme or business opportunities.

Once you’ve got the above decisions out of the way, the immediate costs of renting vs buying are fairly similar. Rent in the UK is still slightly higher, on average, than mortgage repayments for a similar sized home, but you won’t need to pay for repairs or maintenance, which rebalances the costs.