What is a property chain?

When buying or selling a home, you’ll more than likely be reliant on other property sales/purchases going through at the same time. This is your property chain.

A chain begins with a buyer who doesn’t need to sell their property to buy (usually a first-time buyer) and ends with a seller who isn’t purchasing another property. The buyers and sellers in between create the ‘links’ in the chain.



How does a property chain work?

Let’s take a look at a typical home buying scenario…

A first-time buyer puts in an offer on their dream home, which is being sold by someone who’s buying a larger property

The family selling that larger property may be downsizing, moving in with a relative or simply not buying another home

This creates a chain of four transactions (two property purchases and two sales)

Each party in the chain must, along with their respective estate agents, solicitors, mortgage brokers and lenders, coordinate for each transaction to complete at the same time