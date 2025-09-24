First Homes Scheme 2025 | What is it and how does it work?

What is the First Homes scheme?

The First Homes scheme is a government initiative designed to help first-time buyers in England purchase a home at a discount.

This scheme offers new build homes to eligible purchasers for 30% to 50% less than their market value, with the aim of making homeownership more accessible.

As you’ll be buying a home for less than its market value, you’ll need a smaller deposit and mortgage amount which can make buying a home more affordable.