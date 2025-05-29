When do I need to remortgage?

Most homeowners consider remortgaging when their tracker or fixed-rate mortgage comes to an end. This avoids you automatically transitioning to your lender’s standard variable rate, which is usually much more expensive than the rates available on other products.

You might also choose to remortgage if you want to move home or switch deals before your current one ends. It’s likely you’ll face early repayment charges for doing this, though. Find out more about when to remortgage.

About the remortgage process

You typically have two options when it comes to choosing a new mortgage. You can switch to a new mortgage provider (known as remortgaging). Or you can get a new deal with your current lender (known as a product transfer).

Remortgaging could give you greater flexibility. You can choose from a wider range of mortgage deals available from different lenders, and you’ll also have the option to borrow more by increasing the overall size of your mortgage. Plus, as your property will be valued, you may also be able to move into a lower loan-to-value bracket, which could help you to access more competitive rates.

That said, it can be a simpler process to stick with your current lender. You’re less likely to need to instruct a solicitor, and a property valuation or affordability assessment is not usually required. You’ll also dodge some of the usual costs associated with remortgaging. There are some downsides, though. For example, you will only be able to choose from your current lender’s mortgage deals so you could miss out on better deals available from a different mortgage provider.