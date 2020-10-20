There are a number of different schemes within the government’s Help to Buy programme for those looking to buy their first homes or to move house. These include the Help to Buy Equity Loan and Shared Ownership. Here we look at how Help to Buy works, and what the criteria are to help you decide if it is right for you.

In this article we consider:

Who’s eligible for a Help to Buy mortgage – there’s a variety of requirements you must meet to get Help to Buy

What are the alternatives to Help to Buy? It isn’t the only way to get help buying a home

The government introduced Help to Buy to improve people’s chances of owning property in England. There are similar schemes available in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Thanks also to the additional help of low mortgage interest rates, the scheme has been taken up by many first-time buyers and people wanting to move.

What is Help to Buy?

Big increases in house prices, combined with wages that failed to keep up, have made it difficult for many people to buy their first home.

In April 2013, the government introduced the Help to Buy scheme to encourage first-time buyers to purchase new-build homes. To help them get on the housing ladder, they offered a loan or shared ownership.

Help to Buy is primarily for first-time buyers, although the shared ownership part of the scheme can also be used for some home movers.

How does Help to Buy work?

There are two main parts to the Help to Buy scheme, which are explained below. The one you choose depends on what help you need and your personal financial circumstances.

Help to Buy: Shared Ownership

Shared ownership enables you to buy as little as 25% or as much as 75% of a new or existing home and pay rent on the rest. You need to use a mortgage or savings to buy your share of the property.

You pay rent on the remaining share to the company that owns the building. As you save up money, you can buy a bigger share in your house. You also usually pay a service charge to the owner of the property.

You qualify for shared ownership in England if one of the following applies:

Your household earns £80,000 a year or less (£90,000 a year or less in London)

You are a first-time buyer

You used to own a home but cannot afford to buy one now

You are an existing shared owner looking to move

Help to Buy: Equity Loan

This is the second part of the Help to Buy programme. It enables people to buy a new home with just a 5% deposit. The government lends you up to 20% (40% in London) of the price of the property you want to buy. This government loan is interest-free for the first five years. You need to have a 75% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage to make up the rest.

For example, a £10,000 deposit could help you purchase a home worth up to £200,000. This breaks down into a 5% deposit (£10,000), 20% from the government loan (£40,000) and 75% from the mortgage (£150,000).