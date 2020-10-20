There are a number of different schemes within the government’s Help to Buy programme for those looking to buy their first homes or to move house. These include the Help to Buy Equity Loan and Shared Ownership. Here we look at how Help to Buy works, and what the criteria are to help you decide if it is right for you.
In this article we consider:
Who’s eligible for a Help to Buy mortgage – there’s a variety of requirements you must meet to get Help to Buy
What are the alternatives to Help to Buy? It isn’t the only way to get help buying a home
The government introduced Help to Buy to improve people’s chances of owning property in England. There are similar schemes available in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Thanks also to the additional help of low mortgage interest rates, the scheme has been taken up by many first-time buyers and people wanting to move.
Big increases in house prices, combined with wages that failed to keep up, have made it difficult for many people to buy their first home.
In April 2013, the government introduced the Help to Buy scheme to encourage first-time buyers to purchase new-build homes. To help them get on the housing ladder, they offered a loan or shared ownership.
Help to Buy is primarily for first-time buyers, although the shared ownership part of the scheme can also be used for some home movers.
There are two main parts to the Help to Buy scheme, which are explained below. The one you choose depends on what help you need and your personal financial circumstances.
Shared ownership enables you to buy as little as 25% or as much as 75% of a new or existing home and pay rent on the rest. You need to use a mortgage or savings to buy your share of the property.
You pay rent on the remaining share to the company that owns the building. As you save up money, you can buy a bigger share in your house. You also usually pay a service charge to the owner of the property.
You qualify for shared ownership in England if one of the following applies:
Your household earns £80,000 a year or less (£90,000 a year or less in London)
You are a first-time buyer
You used to own a home but cannot afford to buy one now
You are an existing shared owner looking to move
This is the second part of the Help to Buy programme. It enables people to buy a new home with just a 5% deposit. The government lends you up to 20% (40% in London) of the price of the property you want to buy. This government loan is interest-free for the first five years. You need to have a 75% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage to make up the rest.
For example, a £10,000 deposit could help you purchase a home worth up to £200,000. This breaks down into a 5% deposit (£10,000), 20% from the government loan (£40,000) and 75% from the mortgage (£150,000).
|Property value: £200,000
|Amount
|Percentage
|Cash deposit
|£10,000
|5%
|Government loan
|£40,000
|20%
|Mortgage
|£150,000
|75%
In London, a 40% Help to Buy loan is available, so using the average property prices for London:
|Property value: £500,000
|Amount
|Percentage
|Cash deposit
|£25,000
|5%
|Government loan
|£200,000
|40%
|Mortgage
|£275,000
|55%
You must be a first-time buyer to qualify, and you must buy a new-build property. In the 2021-2023 scheme, regional house price caps have been introduced based on average prices in each area. Here are the house price caps from highest to lowest by region:
Equity loan regional caps
London: £600,000
South East: £437,600
East of England: £407,400
South West: £349,000
East Midlands: £261,900
West Midlands: £255,600
Yorkshire and the Humber: £228,100
North West: £224,400
North East: £186,100
So, if you want to use the Equity Loan to get a property in Yorkshire, the price of the new build must not exceed £228,100.
With the Equity Loan scheme, you own your home rather than just a share in it. The benefit of this scheme is that the government doesn’t charge fees on the 20% loan for the first five years of owning your home.
In the sixth year, you’re charged a fee of up to 1.75% of the loan’s value. After this, the fee increases every year in line with the Retail Price Index, plus 2%. The equity loan must be repaid after 25 years, or earlier if you sell your home.
With a Help to Buy Equity Loan, you own your home, which means you can sell it at any time. When you sell your home, you have to pay back the equity loan. If you want to pay off the loan in full, you can speak to your Help to Buy agent to see whether this is possible.
It’s important to note that all applications are subject to credit checks and stress tests, and each mortgage lender has its own terms relating to who is eligible. So, if you are turned down by one lender, you may be accepted by a different one with alternative criteria and scoring processes. To apply for the Help to Buy Equity Loan, the following must apply:
You must be a first-time buyer
You need a minimum 5% deposit of the property’s value
The property value cannot exceed its maximum regional price
A clean credit history and proof you can afford repayments are still critical – those with county court judgments from the three years prior to the application are barred
Help to Buy is available only in England
Overseas buyers with no history of UK home ownership are not allowed to take up the scheme
You cannot take up Help to Buy in conjunction with other government home ownership schemes
Getting your first home can be easier with Help to Buy, but it’s worth checking out the 95% LTV mortgages available. There’s a number of lenders who will offer you a mortgage if you have a deposit of only 5%. However, interest rates may be higher, and the best deals are available to people who have saved up at least 25% of the purchase price of the property.
In Wales, the Homebuy scheme offers an equity loan of around 30% of the property value but is mainly intended for people who would otherwise require social housing.
You can no longer open a new Help to Buy ISA. If you already have one, you can continue to save into it until November 2029. The scheme meant that people received a boost of 25% to their savings from the government.
So, for every £200 you saved, you received a government bonus of £50. The maximum government bonus you can receive is £3,000.
The Help to Buy ISA has been replaced by the Lifetime ISA (LISA), which is designed to either help people get on the property ladder or boost their retirement savings.
The government tops up what you invest with an additional 25% bonus. In other words, for every £4 you save, the government adds £1.
You are limited to investing a maximum of £4,000 each tax year. (That amount counts towards your overall £20,000 ISA allowance.)