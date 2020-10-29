Mortgage repayment holidays

What is a mortgage payment holiday?

A mortgage payment holiday is a break from making your regular monthly mortgage repayments. It can give you some temporary breathing space if you’re struggling financially - but if your financial problems last more than a few months, you’ll need to discuss another solution with your lender.

Not all mortgage lenders allow mortgage payment holidays, so it’s important to check your terms and conditions, or ask your lender if it’s unclear. Many people took advantage of the government-led national mortgage payment holiday during the early part of the Covid-19 pandemic, but lenders are no longer obliged to offer this.

Although a mortgage payment holiday is a legal agreement between you and your lender, it’s important to understand that the payments will still show up on your credit record as missed - which could affect your credit rating!

It’s also important to consider that the interest will continue to accumulate while you aren’t paying. As the outstanding balance from the payment holiday is added to your overall mortgage balance, and interest is charged on your total mortgage balance, you will also pay more interest overall than if you hadn’t taken one.

Typical period for mortgage payment holidays

The majority of lenders will offer as short of a mortgage payment holiday as possible, as they are only considered a short term solution to financial issues.

This will typically be between one and six months, but in some cases, it may be possible to get a repayment holiday as long as 12 months.