Is a bank or mortgage broker better?

Whether you would be more comfortable using a broker or going directly to a lender will come down to a few personal factors:

What your financial circumstances are - There are a few categories of people who will have limited choices when it comes to which lenders will approve their application, either due to low income/affordability, poor credit score, less straightforward employment history, or being older.

These people will benefit from using a broker purely because they have access to a wide range of deals, including some that won’t be available to the public.

This means that if you’re unsure that you’ll be accepted for a mortgage, they can give you a good idea of your chances and steer you away from lenders that are more likely to reject your application based on your circumstances

What type of property you want to buy and why - If you’re looking to buy a unique property, perhaps a non-standard construction property, listed building, or you want to build your own home, it can also be more difficult to find a lender.

The majority of high street lenders prefer people to buy straightforward bricks and mortar houses that retain value well, so if that’s not your goal, a mortgage broker could be a better route

How important it is for you to get the most appropriate deal for you - If your major concern is simply getting a mortgage as quickly as possible, going to your own bank can be the simplest option for some people.

On the other hand, if you are keen to get the most competitive rate for your circumstances and have specific ideas about the terms you would like, it’s probably best to have a look at the wider market

This is something that you could do independently, but using a mortgage broker to compare deals for you can be easier, quicker and more thorough. It’s also worth bearing in mind that they sometimes have access to deals that the public do not

Personal preference - Another consideration is simply your own preferences of control over your own application and the level of assistance you want or need.

If you’re quite confident in your mortgage knowledge and like to be fully in control of every step of the process, a mortgage broker may not be the right choice for you.

Mortgage brokers tend to take care of a lot of the negotiations between parties (i.e solicitors, vendors, the lender) for you, so if you prefer to retain control of this, then going directly to a lender may be more suitable

Who provides mortgages?

There are a few different types of mortgage lenders available in the UK, and which is best suited to you will depend on your needs and circumstances. You might get your mortgage from:

A high street bank

Mainstream banks such as Santander, HSBC, Natwest, and Barclays that offer generally banking services also offer mortgages. Some people prefer to approach their own bank when it comes to getting a mortgage.

However, it’s good to know that already being a customer of a bank will not usually have any impact on the acceptance of your application.

A building society

Building societies offer similar services to a bank, but are often more flexible, as they are structured as a cooperative, so there is more focus on member needs. This means that they can sometimes offer preferable rates, or consider applicants/properties that a bank may deem too risky.

Some of the most popular building societies in the UK are Nationwide, Yorkshire, Skipton, Coventry and Leeds.

A specialist mortgage lender

Specialist mortgage lenders tend to focus purely on mortgage lending, and will often cater to a specific type of borrower. For example, there are those who offer mortgages purely to self-employed and contract workers, or people with bad credit.

Sometimes these lenders will only accept customers through what’s known as an intermediary (in other words, a broker - and there will usually be a particular group of brokers that they will work with).

A credit union

Credit unions are nonprofit community-based organisations often used by people who are turned down for a traditional bank account. Mortgage lending through a credit union is not too common in the UK, although tends to be more so in Northern Ireland than the rest of the country.

Usually you will need to be a member of your local credit union, and there may be a limit on how long you’ll need to be a member before you could take out a mortgage with them. Their rates are typically less competitive, but they can be more flexible with financial difficulties, should you experience them.

What’s the process for getting a mortgage from a bank?

You can go directly to any mortgage lender to apply for a mortgage, it doesn’t have to be your own bank.

Going directly to a lender can be quicker, and in some cases your own bank may reward customer loyalty by giving you a more competitive rate than non-customers.

However, your own lender, or whichever individual lender you select won’t necessarily have the best rates available to you. It’s important to compare mortgages before selecting a bank or other direct lender, if you’re hoping to find the best rates for your circumstances.