Home Improvement Statistics 2024

According to the latest data, almost a quarter (24.34%) of UK homeowners’ weekly spending is designated for the household (£195.40). Our home improvement report gathers the most prominent UK home renovation statistics for 2024, including information on average spending and cost, use of tradespeople, and the size of the UK home improvement market. Top UK home improvement statistics for 2024 Four-fifths (80%) of UK households plan to use their savings to fund their home improvement projects.

More than a third (36%) of home renovators opted for a part update to save money.

Between 2013 and 2023, the CPI for home renovation equipment increased by 22.15%, from 95.70 to 116.90.

Homeowners planning an eco upgrade in 2023 were most interested in installing a smart meter or draught-proofing.

More than half (52%) of UK tradespeople want to take more local jobs to cut down on their driving time and use of fuel.

Homeowners aged under 30 have the highest proportion of housing expenditure vs total expenditure (30%).

DIYers in London, the South East, and the East of England have higher housing expenditure than the UK average (£195.40).

A fifth (21%) of Brits renovated their home because they wanted to be ‘less embarrassed of [their] space’. Most popular reasons for renovating your home in the UK Over a fifth (21%) of UK homeowners who have undertaken a home improvement project have been motivated by the desire to be proud of their space, rather than embarrassed.

Reason Percentage of homeowners (%) To be less embarrassed about my/our home 21% To increase the property’s value 18% Spending so much time at home made me want to redecorate 16% To make it more multifunctional 15% To optimise/reconfigure space 13% So I can entertain family and friends more 12% To create more social spaces 11% Needing more space 11% It will be cheaper to improve my current home than to move to a new home 10% The pandemic has changed the way I use my home, so I need to adapt it 9% (Source: Rated People)

The Covid pandemic and subsequent work-from-home changes had an impact on the way homeowners view their space, with 16% noting that after spending so much time at home, they wanted to change their surroundings and redecorate. Similarly, almost one in 10 (9%) cited the need to adapt their living space post-pandemic as the reason for undertaking a home improvement project. A breakdown of why homeowners want to complete a renovation in 2023

Reason Percentage of homeowners (%) To add value 24% To create a home that’s perfect for me and my style 23% To optimise the space/layout 19% It is cheaper to renovate our home than move to a new home 16% Because renovation properties are better value 15% To design my dream home 15% To increase the amount of space 14% I have less money to buy a home because of the cost of living crisis, and renovation properties are more affordable 14% I wanted to take on a project and do the work myself 13% I couldn’t have afforded the same type of property it was already renovated 12% (Source: Rated People)

In terms of larger-scale renovations, homeowners are narrowly more motivated by increasing the value of their home (24%) than they are by designing a home that they love (23%). Value is a key factor in the decision to renovate, with one in six (16%) homeowners opting to work with the space they have, as the cost of moving is too high. Unlocking more usable square footage is also a popular motivation behind home renovations, with nearly one in five (19%) wanting to optimise existing space and one in seven (14%) hoping to add more space. Home improvements most likely to attract buyers Bathroom upgrades were deemed the home improvements most likely to attract potential buyers, with a quarter of households benefiting from a downstairs toilet (26%) or an ensuite bathroom (25%). A breakdown of the most popular home improvements that could increase the chance of someone buying a property

Updating the fixtures in your kitchen or bathroom is also likely to sway house viewers, at a rate of 23% and 20%, respectively. Improvements to your home’s exterior can also increase the chance of someone buying your property, with nearly a fifth (19%) looking for a landscaped garden, and 17% for patio doors leading to the garden. How much do people spend on their houses in the UK? DIY facts show that the average amount of money spent on households in the UK increased by more than £15 a week between 2018-19 and 2021-22. This represents an increase of 3% over the four years, to account for almost a quarter (24%) of total weekly expenditure. A breakdown of average weekly household expenditure in the UK over time

However, the most recent figure of 24% is a slight decrease from the housing expenditure peak of 25% in 2020-21, indicating Brits were spending more money on improvements while stuck at home during the pandemic. A breakdown of average weekly household expenditure on maintenance and repairs in the UK over time

In 2021-22, the majority of UK spending on housing was in pursuit of maintenance, representing 3% of all housing expenditure (£6 per week). Central heating repairs (£1.20), DIY materials such as paint (£1.50), and equipment hire (£1) each represent around 1% of housing costs. The four typical types of maintenance and repairs have stayed largely consistent as a proportion of total weekly expenditure. Since 2018-19, central heating repairs, housing maintenance, paint and wallpaper, and equipment hire have represented 0%, 1%, 0% and 0%, respectively. A breakdown of average weekly household expenditure on alterations and improvements in the UK over time

Far more is spent on hiring tradespeople in the UK to complete work around the home, than is spent on DIY improvements. In 2021-22, Brits typically spent £26.70 per week on external contracts, compared to just £1.40 on DIY projects. These categories represented nearly a seventh (14%) of all housing expenditures. Bathroom fittings receive the least weekly spending, at just £0.50, followed closely by £0.80 spent on materials for capital improvements.

Those in the lowest income group spend around four-fifths (79.93%) less per week on home improvements than those in the highest group – under £100 compared to nearly £470, respectively. Despite having the lowest income, the first group doesn’t have the lowest weekly housing expenditure. This is instead paid by those in the second income group (£89.90). From the fifth income group, average weekly housing expenditure increases in line with increased earnings. Those in the fifth income group typically spend just under £150 a week on home improvements, increasing to almost £470 for those in the tenth group. A breakdown of average weekly household expenditure on household maintenance and repairs in the UK by income decile group (£)

Income decile group Avg. weekly expenditure Central heating repairs House maintenance etc. Paint, wallpaper, timber Equipment hire, small materials 1 3.4 0.7 1.3 0.7 0.7 2 5.5 0.8 3.3 0.8 0.5 3 4.7 0.5 3.1 0.7 0.4 4 8.5 1.2 5.4 1.1 0.9 5 9.3 1.8 4.4 2.5 0.6 6 7.7 1 4.5 1.3 0.8 7 10.2 1.2 6.6 1.9 0.6 8 13.9 1.4 9.1 2.4 1.1 9 13.7 1.4 7.7 1.7 2.8 10 20 1.8 14.4 2.2 1.5 All 9.7 1.2 6 1.5 1 (Source: ONS)

The average weekly expenditure on household maintenance is not directly proportional to income, as indicated by the typical spending of the fifth income group. This group spends the most on decorating materials and timber (£2.50 per week) and is tied with the top income group for spending on central heating repairs (£1.80). Those in the top two income groups are more likely to spend money on hiring equipment to complete improvements themselves, with £2.80 and £1.50 average weekly expenditure by the ninth and tenth groups, respectively. Similarly, the eighth and tenth income groups spend the most on general house maintenance, £9.10 and £14.40, respectively. This spending by the tenth income group represents the greatest expenditure across all sectors and repair categories. A breakdown of average weekly household expenditure on home improvements in the UK by age group

In the UK, those aged between 30 and 49 typically spend the most on home improvements, at an average weekly spend of almost £274. This figure decreases in line with age, with those aged 75 and overspending just £85 a week on average. As a proportion of total weekly expenditure, those aged under 30 typically spend the most on home improvements, with nearly 30% of all weekly spending designated for housing (£208.70). Across all age groups, the average proportion of housing to total expenditure is almost a quarter (24.34%), with those aged 50 and above spending below this average. A breakdown of average weekly household expenditure on household maintenance and repairs in the UK by age group

Across all age groups and areas of spending, the greatest amount is generally spent on general house maintenance by those aged 50 to 64, at £7.70 per week on average. The general upkeep of the home is the target of the most average spending across the UK, at £6 per week. In comparison, the lowest spending is for equipment hire and small materials, where those under 30 spend just £0.20 on average each week. Across all ages, this area typically receives just £1 per week on average, narrowly passing central heating repairs (£1.20) as the least expensive home improvement task. A breakdown of average weekly household expenditure on home improvements in the UK by region

Three regions are spending above the weekly UK average on housing expenditure (£195.40), and they are all located in England – the East, the South East, and London. While the South East spends the most on home improvements per week in terms of cash (£273.80), the East of England spends the most in terms of the proportion of their total weekly expenditure, at just over a quarter (28.4%). This equates to £242.10 on average each week. Most recent government statistics reveal: Households in Northern Ireland typically spend £101 a week on improvements, just 15% of their total expenditure. This is 9% less than the average for the whole of the United Kingdom (24.34%).

East Midlands is the English region spending the least on home improvements. In terms of total weekly expenditure, people here typically spend just over one-fifth (21.56%) on the home.

By contrast, the North East typically spends the least, at £127 a week on average. A breakdown of average weekly household expenditure on household maintenance and repairs in the UK by region

Yorkshire and The Humber and the East of England generally spend the most on central heating repairs, averaging £1.90 per week. This is more than triple that of the lowest spending areas, which are the North West, Scotland, and Northern Ireland (£0.60). The East of England is also the top spender on cosmetic maintenance and repairs, spending an average of £2.50 a week on paint, wallpaper, and timber (£1 more than the UK average). While households in Northern Ireland are spending the least on central heating repairs and general house maintenance, they are the top spenders for equipment hire and the purchase of small materials, at a weekly average of £2.80. UK home improvement trends Planned DIY activity for 2023 revealed that decorating and renovating remain the UK’s preferred home improvement tasks, with each task rising in popularity by 1% (to 58% and 50%, respectively). A breakdown of the popularity of UK home improvement activities between 2020-22

Although repairs to the home had remained fairly steady in popularity between 2020-22, rising from 37% to 40% before returning to the lower figure, planned activity in this area dropped to 31% in 2023. This change marks a decrease in maintenance tasks, in comparison to ‘updating’ tasks such as decorating and renovating. A breakdown of the median average home renovation cost in the UK

2020 2021 2022 Median average annual renovation spend (£) 15,000 18,000 16,250 90th percentile (i.e. the top 10% of home renovation projects by spend) 100,000 128,000 120,000 (Source: Houzz)

20, the average UK household expenditure on home renovations was £15,000, the lowest spending in the three years to 2022. Following a rise in the average annual spend on home improvements in 2021 (to £18,000), the average renovation spend dropped by 9.72% to £16,250 in 2022 (according to the most recent data available). However, this remains £1,250 higher than spending on home improvements during the first year of the Covid pandemic. A breakdown of the median average home renovation cost in the UK by age group

Those aged between 25-39 and 55-74 are largely similar in their annual renovation expenditure, with the younger age group spending just £50 less than their older peers, at £16,750 and £16,800, respectively. The highest average home improvement costs are racked up by those aged 40-54, who typically spend £17,500 a year on renovations. Main sources of funding for UK home renovation projects In 2022, four-fifths (80%) of UK households were planning to use their savings to fund their home improvement projects. A breakdown of most popular sources of funding for UK home renovation projects (2022)

A fifth of households plan to use money from the sale of their previous home as their funding source for home renovations, suggesting many projects are undertaken in pursuit of updating a new home to personal taste. The least popular source, money from mortgage refinancing, still represents nearly one in 10 preferred funding options for UK renovation projects (9%). A breakdown of most popular sources of funding for UK home renovation projects between age groups

Savings remain the most popular funding source for home improvements across all age groups. However, the proportion of those relying on this cash decreases slightly as age increases. Around 84% of those aged 25-39 undertaking home renovations will use their savings, decreasing to 79% of those aged 55-74. Cash from a home mortgage refinance sees the greatest drop in popularity between ages, from 18% of 25-39-year-olds relying on this for home improvements, down to just 4% of those aged 55-74. Money from a previous home sale is the only funding source which increases in popularity as age increases. You may opt for a home improvement loan to help cover the cost of home improvements, to learn more, visit our guide. Biggest challenges faced when renovating your home in the UK Sourcing the correct contractors and materials was the biggest challenge faced by households undertaking a home renovation project in 2022. The most recent survey data from Houzz found that two-fifths (40%) of households faced difficulties in identifying and securing the right service providers, while three in 10 struggled to source the necessary materials. A breakdown of main challenges faced by UK home renovation projects

Challenges are also faced earlier in the process, with budget planning and visualising the process both common difficulties faced by households (25% and 20%, respectively). Just 6% of households felt that they had not faced any challenges while renovating their home. The living room was the top focus for home renovations in 2022, accounting for almost three in 10 (28%) projects undertaken in the UK that year. A breakdown of the most popular rooms for UK renovation projects

Bathroom renovation projects saw the biggest increase in popularity between 2021 and 2022, rising from more than a fifth (21%) to more than a quarter (27%) of all projects. Meanwhile, kitchen and entrance hall renovations both saw a slight downturn in popularity over this time period, dropping to around 27% and 20% of all projects, respectively. Most popular upgrade features when renovating your home in the UK In the face of rising energy costs, the most popular home feature to upgrade in recent years has been the heating system. Nearly two-fifths (38%) of renovation upgrades have focused on improving the efficiency of the home’s heating. According to recent UK boiler statistics, domestic boiler sales increased by over 40% between 2020-21. A breakdown of the most popular upgrades in UK home renovation projects

Category Upgrade Percentage of households (%) Home system Heating 38% Electrical 37% Plumbing 36% Exterior feature Windows or skylights 30% Gutters/downpipes 25% Exterior doors 24% Outdoor feature Beds and borders 31% Patio or terrace 24% Planters or planter boxes 24% (Source: Houzz)

Similarly, windows were another popular upgrade option, featuring in three out of 10 renovation projects (30%) – another way to improve your heating system’s efficacy. Upgrading garden beds and borders was the most popular outdoor improvement of 2022 (31%), while improved patios and planters were both the focus of almost a quarter of projects (both 24%). A breakdown of most popular home improvement jobs in the UK in 2023

Brits love DIY, so it’s no surprise that a third (34%) of households completed some form of painting and decorating in 2023. Larger projects remain popular though, with 12% of households having a new bathroom fitted, while one in 10 (10%) opt for a new kitchen. In terms of flooring, new carpets were more popular in 2023 than new wooden floorings, with more than double the number of households opting for a carpet upgrade (19% vs 8%, respectively). A breakdown of the most popular home improvement jobs that UK homeowners want to spend the most money on

In 2023, homeowners looking to improve their properties were budgeting the most money for extensions, at an average intended spend of £27,157. Similarly, extending the home upwards rather than outwards was also a priority for many UK homeowners, with £23,383 intended for adding loft space. Larger, more practical home renovations weren’t the only projects on homeowners’ lists. Fun improvements such as renovating an outdoor entertainment area or adding a home bar were also budgeted for, with an average intended spend of £15,365 and £14,310, respectively. A breakdown of the home improvements that saw the biggest increase in 2022

The addition and renovation of cladding to the home has skyrocketed across the UK, facing an increase of 743% in the number of projects. As many Brits make the swap to electric cars, charging point installation has seen a rise in popularity of 169%. A breakdown of the most popular home renovation jobs that UK homeowners plan to do as part of a home renovation project

Home renovation job Percentage of households (%) Painting and decorating 23% New bathroom 18% New carpet 16% New lighting - spotlights, wall lights, ceiling lights 14% New kitchen 13% Garden landscaping 12% New internal doors 11% New driveway 11% Extension 10% (Source: Rated People)

In 2023, almost a quarter (23%) of UK households were looking to take on some DIY projects in the form of painting and decorating. These smaller home improvement tasks trumped larger renovations such as extensions (10%). Average number of home improvements by year The typical household saw a decrease in the number of upgraded features across all three categories between 2021-22. A breakdown of the average number of upgrade features each year

Category 2020 2021 2022 Interior rooms 2.85 3.07 2.83 Home systems 2.73 2.83 2.82 Exterior features 2.84 2.92 2.78 (Source: Houzz)

The most recent survey data from Houzz found that interior rooms faced the greatest downturn in the number of improvement projects, from an average of 3.07 per year to 2.83. Nevertheless, the interior remains the focus of the majority of upgrades. UK households typically complete more upgrades to their home systems than to their exterior features, at an average of 2.82 compared to 2.78 per year. A breakdown of the average number of upgrade features by age group

Category 25-39 40-54 55-74 Interior rooms 3.1 3 2.8 Home systems 3 2.9 2.8 Exterior features 2.6 2.8 2.8 (Source: Houzz)

While those aged 25-39 and 40-54 are more likely to prioritise upgrading interior rooms, over their home systems and external features, those aged 55 to 74 set equal importance across all projects. Typically this age group completes 2.8 home improvements in these areas per year. Most common methods for home renovations in the UK UK homeowners rely on electricians the most for their home improvement needs, with two-thirds (60%) of households hiring one in 2022. A breakdown of the most common professionals hired for UK home renovation projects

In a similar vein, nearly half (48%) of UK households have required the help of a plumber. For more aesthetic purposes, carpet and flooring professionals take the third spot, with two-fifths (42%) of households requiring their services. Carpenters and painters round out the top five most in-demand tradespeople, at 37% and 36% of households, respectively. A breakdown of the rate of professional hiring in the UK over time and between age groups

The rate of hiring tradespeople has gradually increased since 2020, as people were allowed to let tradespeople back into their homes post-pandemic, from 88% to 93% in 2022. Younger Brits are more likely to employ a professional for their home renovations, at almost 95% of households. Those aged 55-74 are narrowly behind at 93%, while the age group 40-54 are the least reliant on professionals, though still make use of them at a rate of 90%. UK home renovation statistics by property type While the oldest homes in the UK underwent the majority of home renovations in 2022 at almost a quarter (23%), the proportion of DIY projects tends to not decrease in line with the age of the property. A breakdown of the percentage of home renovations in the UK by age of property

Homes built between 1921-40 and 1961-80 underwent the next most percentage of renovation projects in 2022. Properties from 1921-40 represented almost a fifth (17%) of all renovations in this year – almost double that of older homes built at the beginning of the century (1901-20) at 9%. Properties built post-2000 each represent the fewest renovations, with new builds from 2018-22 undergoing just 3% of projects in 2022. A breakdown of the percentage of home renovations in the UK by housing type

According to the most recent data (2022), detached homes represent nearly half (49%) of all home renovations – almost double that of their semi-detached counterparts (25%). One in six (16%) improvement projects are completed on terraced homes. A breakdown of the percentage of home renovations in the UK by value of property

The number of home renovations undertaken in 2022 increased in line with property value. Homes valued at under £300,000 represented 17% of projects, rising to over half (53%) of projects completed on properties of £500,000 and higher. UK home renovation statistics by location Across the 10 UK locations which have seen the greatest increase in demand for home improvement projects, the average rise is 162.50%. A breakdown of the UK locations with the biggest rise in demand for renovation projects

Lincoln, in the East Midlands, has seen a surge in demand for home renovation projects, with an increase of +650%. This is far above Stevenage, in Hertfordshire, which saw the next biggest rise, at +217%. Twickenham, in Richmond-upon-Thames, is the only London area to rank for most increased demand, at +67%. A breakdown of the top renovation hotspots in the UK for 2023

Overall rank Area No. of active tradespeople in that area Availability per 1,000 residents Demand for renovations (annual search volume on Google for renovation-related terms) Search volume for renovation properties per 1,000 residents Average property asking price 1 Kirkcaldy 272 5.5 610 12.3 £153,167 2 Paisley 156 2.05 1,090 14.3 £131,369 3 Motherwell 310 9.51 770 23.6 £145,642 4 Darlington 203 2.2 1,360 14.7 £162,855 5 Kilmarnock 165 3.56 1,100 23.7 £125,011 6 Rochester 627 9.37 620 9.3 £336,380 7 Stoke-on-Trent 361 0.97 2,750 7.4 £160,676 8 Crewe 171 2.26 1,330 17.6 £180,923 9 Blackburn 252 1.72 2,710 18.5 £151,291 10 Swansea 367 1.22 2,360 7.9 £199,162 (Source: Rated People)

Kirkcaldy, Scotland, was the UK’s hotspot for those looking to purchase a property for renovation in 2023. With a high availability of tradespeople, at 5.5 per 1,000 residents, and a low level of competition for renovation properties, the Scottish town is the best location in the UK for any budding renovators. Scotland ranks highly throughout the list, with Paisley, Motherwell, and Kilmarnock also ranking in the top five for property renovation hotspots. Darlington is the highest-ranked spot in England, while Swansea tops the Welsh ranking. UK eco home improvement trends Ensuring the home’s energy efficiency was at the top of homeowners’ eco-improvement intentions for 2023. In 2023, more than one in 10 (11%) UK households were interested in either installing a smart meter or fitting draught-proofing. While this device helps households to keep track of their energy usage, draught-proofing helps prevent heat loss. Similarly, one in 10 (10%) households intended to install extra insulation in 2023. A breakdown of the most common eco home improvement trends for 2023

Activity Percentage of homeowners (%) Install a smart meter 11% Install draught proofing 11% Install extra insulation 10% Create a compost pile 10% Upgrade old appliances to more eco-friendly/energy-efficient models 9% Install double glazing 8% Paint with low VOC paint 8% Install smart lighting 7% Install a smart thermostat 7% Install a low flow toilet 7% Install solar panels 7% (Source: Rated People)

Homeowners were also looking towards lower cost home improvements to be more green, including creating a compost pile, which a further one in 10 (10%) were planning to work on. A breakdown of the top eco home improvement trends that saw the biggest increase in demand

The installation of electric car charging points underwent a rapid increase in demand in 2022, rising by +2,406% as more car owners made the swap. Though at a far lower rate than charging point installation, biomass boilers and solar panels also increased in demand, by +225% and +222%, respectively. A breakdown of the most popular reasons for installing eco home improvements in 2023

The main driving force behind undertaking eco home improvements is an effort to save money on bills, with 50% of households citing this as a reason. Similarly, nearly three in 10 were hoping to secure long-term financial savings. Nearly a quarter (23%) of households were also looking to the future with their eco choices, stating that they were hoping to add value to their property. Environmental motives remain a popular reason for undertaking eco improvements, with nearly a third (32%) of households stating they were trying to be more environmentally conscious. Three in 10 (30%) homeowners also aimed to reduce their carbon footprint. A breakdown of the most popular eco home improvement trends for 2023 in order to save money on energy bills

Method Percentage of households (%) Draught proofing 21% Solar panels 19% Loft/roof insulation 19% Triple glazing 15% Double glazing 14% Floor insulation 13% Boiler upgrade to a more energy-efficient model 13% Wall insulation 11% Wind turbine 11% (Source: Rated People)

For the 50% of homeowners who choose to complete eco-home improvements to save money on bills, there are a variety of popular project options. A fifth (21%) of households intended to draught proof their home in 2023, while 19% planned to install solar panels to offset energy costs. Insulation was also a popular improvement option, with almost a fifth (19%) hoping to install this in their loft, 13% in their flooring, and 11% in their walls. In 2022, over a third (36%) of UK homeowners opted for a part update to improve their home, and this is set to increase. Of the homeowners who are planning a home renovation project, two-fifths (41%) intend to do a part update. Moreover, 70% of tradespeople believe the demand for part update projects will increase in 2023.

The bathroom is a popular room for homeowners choosing to complete partial improvements rather than full renovations. Over a fifth (22%) of homeowners opted to update their bathroom’s hardware in 2023 instead of completing an entire remodel. Similarly, one in seven (15%) updated their bathroom by replacing tiles alone, rather than larger fixtures. Painting is a preferred weapon of choice for partial updates, with a fifth (19%) of homeowners painting kitchen doors, and 16% painting windows over getting new ones fitted. In 2023, UK homeowners saved an average of £6,070 by doing part updates as opposed to full refurbishments – up from £5,412 in 2022.

In line with these savings, the most common reason homeowners gave for completing just a partial update was to reduce cost (36%). This is particularly prescient for the third (34%) of DIYing homeowners who were unable to afford an entire remodel. A significant number of homeowners also stated that they chose to undertake a partial update for environmental reasons, with a fifth (22%) aiming to be more sustainable, and 18% wanting to reduce waste. The most popular methods of making your home more sustainable In 2022, more than a third (36%) of UK homeowners who made home improvements found ways to renovate more sustainably. In 2023, this figure increased to almost half (48%). A breakdown of the most popular ways for UK homeowners to make their home renovations more sustainable in 2022

Almost two-fifths (39%) of homeowners have changed the way they manage waste post-project, taking the time to recycle where possible, rather than offloading all materials at the tip. Similarly, three in 10 (29%) homeowners opted to donate or sell unwanted fittings and materials. This in turn helps the next homeowner, as a quarter (25%) of DIYers used second-hand materials and fixtures in their home improvement projects. Homeowners are also becoming more conscious of the impact of their design choices, with just under a quarter (23%) deciding to go for more timeless styles and quality materials, so that they don’t need to constantly replace or update. Most sustainable tradespeople in the UK Electricians are at the forefront of the home improvement industry’s sustainability efforts, with more than four in five (86%) stating their intention to make their business more green in 2023. A breakdown of the UK tradespeople that will make their business more sustainable in 2023

Handypersons, our first port of call for any and all odd jobs, are also leading the charge, as more than three in four (78%) hoped to increase their business’ sustainability practices. Three quarters (75%) of bathroom fitters also intended to make their business more sustainable in 2023. A breakdown of how UK tradespeople are becoming more sustainable in 2023

In an effort to become more sustainable, more than half (52%) of UK tradespeople stated that they would be looking to take on more local jobs in 2023 in order to reduce fuel use. Similarly, two-fifths (41%) want to move their initial quote process online to reduce their miles. Waste management is a focus of tradespeoples’ sustainability efforts, as more than a third (35%) intend to improve their recycling process, with three in 10 (31%) endeavouring to reduce waste from their jobs. The materials used are also an opportunity for increased sustainability for many tradespeople, with roughly one in three (30%) looking to use more environmentally friendly products, a fifth (20%) intending to buy British, and a sixth (16%) even hoping to use second-hand materials, where possible. Average cost of home renovation in the UK 2024 The average cost of a full home renovation in the UK Renovating your entire home can cost anywhere between £82,900–£164,300, depending on how much you want to refurbish vs how much you want to renovate. Refurbishing your home mainly depends on large-scale cosmetic changes, if your property is in good structural condition. Renovation is a much larger job, possibly entailing the demolition of walls, extensions, and new plumbing and gas lines. UK average 2-bed house refurbishment cost The average cost of renovating a two-bedroom house in the UK is £59,184. UK average 3-bed house refurbishment cost Based on the typical size of these properties, the average cost of renovating a three-bedroom house is £107,350. This is around four-fifths (81.38%) more expensive than for a two-bed.

The average loft conversion cost Loft conversion costs depend on how much space you wish to add. You may find yourself at the lower end of around £20,000 if you opt for the easier route of adding flooring, skylights, and a simple access point. However, if you want to maximise your space, you’ll likely add a dormer, which requires more building work (including the addition of an extra staircase and new roofing). These typically cost up to £70,000. The average cost of a new kitchen Money can be saved by revamping your existing units and having them professionally painted or wrapped. But if you wish to renovate your entire kitchen, you can expect to pay in the region of £20,000 to £50,000. You can choose to go for flat pack kitchen fittings which will save you money both on materials and on labour costs, as these can be fitted yourself. The average cost of a house extension Depending on the size and number of floors for your extension, you’ll pay anywhere in the region of £30,000 to £90,000 for a house extension. House extensions may require planning permission and therefore the cost of any professional planning assistance. You’ll also need to have all work checked by a registered gas-safe engineer, which may be pricey depending on their availability in your area. The average cost of a garage conversion There is substantial variation in the average cost of converting a garage, depending on both the existing structure and its relation to your home, and what you wish to do with it. The cost ranges from £13,000 to £54,000. At the lower end, you may be draught proofing and adding a WC, but if you’re knocking down walls between your home and the garage, or extending your kitchen into the area, you’ll likely find yourself at the higher end. The average cost of a new bathroom Typically, a new bathroom will set you back between £5,000 and £10,000, but much of this is dependent on the suite of fixtures you choose, and your plumbing requirements. If you’re upgrading existing plumbing the costs will be lower, but if you’re turning a previously ‘dry’ room into a new bathroom, this will drive up costs for parts and tradespeople. Opting for more modern touches, such as underfloor heating, may also significantly add to your bill.

The average cost of tradespeople The price you’ll pay for a tradesperson is dependent on many factors, including your location, how long the job will take, and if they have specialist qualifications. Typically, electricians and plumbers are the most expensive, at an average of £325 a day, while general labourers cost around £100 less. The most common reasons for increased average home improvement cost There are a whole host of factors which may drive up your home renovation costs, such as the condition and age of your property, the complexity of the work, and/or your choice of materials. Prices can also increase for more unpredictable reasons, such as the current demand for tradespeople in your area, and if there are any difficulties in securing your materials. UK home improvement market Average DIY and hardware store revenue in the UK As of 2023, the total money generated across all categories of DIY and hardware store revenue is £2.11 billion, a drop of 7.46% from the previous year (£2.28 billion). A breakdown of the average DIY and hardware store revenue in the UK by category of spending (£bn)

In 2023, the lowest revenue was found in the floor covering (£0.03 billion) and bathroom hardware (£0.27 billion) categories, while the remaining categories each represented £0.36 billion. Projected data expects DIY and hardware store revenue to reach £2.49 billion in 2029, an increase of almost a fifth (18.01%) from 2023. DIY retailer sales revenue in the UK over time The revenue for UK DIY and decorating retailers fluctuated several times in the decade to 2021. Overall, it has risen from £7.53 billion to £8.15 billion, an increase of 8.23%. A breakdown of decorating and DIY retailer revenue statistics in the UK (2011-21)

Most recent ONS figures reveal that the home improvement market reached a low in 2012, when revenue dropped to £5.58 billion, a huge 25.90% fall from the previous year. Over the following years, revenue fluctuated between £6.50 billion in 2013, and £7.42 billion in 2016. The industry hit its peak income in 2020, at £9.47 billion, before decreasing by almost a seventh (13.94%) to £8.15 billion in 2021. Specialised hardware store revenue in the UK over time The revenue for UK DIY and decorating retailers underwent less fluctuation in the decade to 2021. Overall revenue has risen from £9.78 billion to £14.70 billion, an increase of 50.31%. A breakdown of revenue statistics for specialised hardware stores in the UK (2011-21)

The most recently available government data shows the revenue of specialist hardware stores has consistently risen since 2015, to a peak of £14.70 billion in 2021. In line with the fall in DIY and decorating retailers’ revenue in 2012, hardware stores also faced a decrease. Between 2011 and 2012, revenue dropped by 4.4% to £9.35 billion. Number of hardware stores in the UK over time The number of hardware stores in the UK has fluctuated over the decade to 2021. However, following a dip in 2019-20, the market has recovered in strength, reaching its highest number in 2021 (6,217 shops). A breakdown of the number of hardware stores in the UK (2011-21)

The most up-to-date government data shows the number of hardware stores increased by almost a fifth (19.40%) in the decade to 2021, and by more than 1,000 extra shops to 6,217. Similar to the drop in decorating and DIY retailer, and specialist hardware store revenue, the number of hardware stores also decreased in 2012, though by a much smaller margin (2.57%) to 5,073. Number of hardware retailers in the UK by employee size Generally speaking, the number of hardware stores decreases as the number of staff members rises. There are 5,200 more shops with up to four employees than those with more than 250 employees (5,205 vs 5). A breakdown of the number of hardware stores in the UK by number of employees

Hardware stores with five to nine and 10 to 19 employees are also strong in numbers across the UK, at 2,145 and 1,295 respectively. Number of hardware stores in the UK by annual turnover Hardware stores with an annual turnover of £100,000–£249,999 are the most common in the UK, with over 1,900 retail units. A breakdown of the number of hardware stores in the UK by annual turnover

Generally, the number of hardware stores increases in line with annual turnover, until the peak at £250,000–£249,000, after which the number of retail units decreases as revenue increases. Percentage change in retail sales of household goods Goods in the furniture, lighting, and household categories were the only articles to see increased sales in 2022, at a rate of 13.8%. A breakdown of the percentage change in retail sales of household goods in 2022 by category

Category of household goods Percentage change (%) Furniture, lighting & household articles 13.8 Electrical household appliances -7.8 Hardware, paints & glass -11.3 (Source: ONS via Statista)

The other categories of household goods both underwent a drop in demand in 2022, with the sales of hardware, paint, and glass decreasing the most, at -11.30%. Despite the fluctuation, the annual expenditure on DIY tools and equipment increased in the decade to 2022 at a rate of more than a fifth (20.77%) from £4.96 billion to £5.99 billion.

UK households spent the least on tools and equipment in 2014 at £4.44 billion. This figure then consistently rose over the following seven years, before peaking at £7.50 billion in 2021. These sales dropped significantly between 2021 and 2022, at a rate of just over a fifth (20.13%). The CPI (the price paid by consumers for goods and service) of home improvement and garden tools fluctuated in the decade to 2023.

Between 2013 and 2023, the CPI on home renovation equipment increased by more than a fifth (22.15%), from 95.70 to 116.90. Over the last decade, the CPI was lowest in 2013 (95.70), and reached its peak in 2023 (116.90).