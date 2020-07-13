Home improvements that can add value to your home

Improving your home can add thousands to its value, give you extra space or create a new office for working from home. We look at some key extensions, how much they cost, and how to pay for them.

Adding a property extension

Extending your home might involve building an extension, converting your attic or garage, or extending your existing living space.

Extensions range from adding a few more square feet to the living room to multi-room, double-story additions. Some alternations will not need planning permission, while others will need planning permission and the help of an architect and builder.

As many more of us are now working part time from home, you may wish to extend your living space in order to set up a home office.

How much will an extension cost?

It depends on how big you’d like your extension to be, as well as building access, ground and structural conditions around your home, and whether you want a one or two storey extension.

It is important to shop around and gather at least three separate quotes as builders will give you different prices for the job.

According to MyBuilder.com the basic price of building an extension is an estimated £1,100 to £1,400 per square metre.

They use the example of a 20msq extension (4m x 5m), which would cost from £22,000 to £28,000 excl. VAT.

A large extension could cost up to £67,000.

Always get a recommended tradesman, as a badly built extension could both damage the value of your home and cause you longstanding problems. Agreeing a single price for the whole job rather than paying day rates could also save you money.

Going the DIY route will more than halve your costs, but bear in mind you will have to meet building safety code requirements, and any plumbing and electrics will need to be checked. And all gas-fittings must be approved by a qualified gas fitter.

Also consider whether your home insurance will cover you for DIY work.

And remember - you will need planning permission and survey work completed before you begin or you risk being ordered to tear down your extension retrospectively.

Always weigh the cost of the extension, against the price of moving into a bigger home.

Things to consider when extending your property

Will it add value? When you are planning to add rooms or extra space it is a good idea to think about how your extension will add value to your home.

Home improvements that add value to your home include converting the attic and carrying out a garage conversion. According to Zoopla, creating an additional room in the loft increases the sale price of the typical home the most, followed by carrying out a garage conversion.

What is your budget? Think about how much money you have to spend on your home improvement extension, and ask your builder how long it is likely to take, then add around 25% extra to both the cost and the time in order to have a more realistic schedule and cost breakdown. Both add more value than revamping your kitchen or bathroom.

Will you live in or move out? While it is cheaper to live in the property while you are extending it, you will also have to deal with mess, disruption and noise. This could be difficult if you are also trying to work from home. On the other hand, being around to keep an eye on the builders and answer any of their questions could be beneficial.

Could you go green? What are the heating and lighting options in your new extension? Greener solutions such as solar power or a ground source heat pump might be an option. Talk to your builder about the alternatives to electricity and gas, and how to make your home more eco-friendly and energy-efficient.

How could you pay for an extension?

Given the high cost of the extension you could consider either a secured or unsecured loan.

Unsecured, or personal, loans are offered against your credit score and let you borrow as much as £35,000 for typical APRs between 3% and 9%. Repayment terms are typically between one and five years which enables you to spread the cost over the medium term.

However, the amount you are eligible to borrow and the rate you will pay, varies with the quality of your credit score.

Secured loans are offered against your home and allow you to borrow much larger sums, as much as £100,000 and can have repayment periods as long as 30 years.

How much value does an extension add?

This depends on the size and quality of the extension. Estate agents often consider the number of bedrooms and bathrooms when quoting value, and often floor area is also used.

Outside of London, property typically costs £900-£2000 per metre square, whilst inside London which.com found that property costs start from around £3,000 per square metre.

Research conducted by Nationwide on the value of improvements to an average three bedroom house found that an extension can add up to 23% to the value of your property.

Single Storey Extension

How much does a single storey extension cost to build and how much value will it add to my home?

According to Checkatrade.com, the average cost for a 20 m squared extension is around £38,000 and it could add between 10% and 20% to the value of your home when it is finished. You may not need planning permission, but it is best to check rather than face a fine or be ordered to remove the extension after it has been built.

How will I pay for a single storey extension?

Given the cost of a single storey extension, a unsecured personal loan might be the best option for you as you are unlikely to be able to borrow this amount of money on a credit card.

Double Storey Extension

How much value does a double storey extension add to my home?

A double storey extension will add significant extra space to your home and could enhance its value by up to 20 per cent of your overall home's value. However, you will need planning permission and buildings approval.

How much will a double storey extension cost?

According to Householdquotes.co.uk, a 40 square metre two-storey extension might cost between £48,000 and £88,000 depending on your budget and the amount of work that needs to be done.

How will I pay for a double storey extension?

Depending on the cost of the double storey extension, you could choose either an unsecured personal loan or a secured loan. Secured loans are offered against your home and allow you to borrow much larger sums, as much as £100,000. However, your home might be at risk if you fail to keep up with repayments.

Garage conversion

How much does a garage conversion add to my house value?

That depends on whether you have off-road parking. If you still have somewhere to park your car, then adding a habitable room might increase the value of your home by around 10%. However, not having a parking space might put off some future buyers.

How much will a garage conversion cost?

A garage conversion can cost between £7,000 and £25,000 depending on how much work you want done. At the cheaper end, your garage conversion might not be as warm or light as the rest of the house. To make it more of a habitable room you will need to spend more money.

How will I pay for a garage conversion?

At the cheaper end of the conversion, you could use a credit card to pay for the work. However, if you are budgeting for £10,000 or more then a better option is an unsecured personal loan.

Loft conversion

Many homes have extra unused space in the attic, which can be converted into another room and adding a lot of extra living space, in a short space of time.

How much will a loft conversion cost?

Just like extensions, the cost of a loft conversion varies with the structural conditions of your building, the access to your attic, and what work you want done, but a typical quote from a builder will usually be anywhere between £15,000-£50,000.

It usually costs around £3000-£6000 per extra window you want added in, depending on the structural conditions and feasibility around your roof.

If it’s easy to access and structurally suitable, the work for a loft conversion can be completed much quicker than building an extension, taking an average of six weeks.

Unless you are altering the roofline of your building, you don’t always require planning permission to convert your loft, unlike an extension. However, it’s still a good idea to seek independent advice from a surveyor, as you don’t want to be caught out.

How could you pay for a loft conversion?

Again, if you don't have access to the funds to pay for the conversion upfront, you could consider using either a secured or unsecured loan.

You will enjoy relatively low APRs compared to credit cards, but you will have regular monthly repayments that you need to meet each month, so make sure you can commit to the monthly ongoing expense.