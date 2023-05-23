What is negative equity?

Negative equity is when you owe more on your mortgage than your home is currently worth.

Equity is the percentage of your home that you own. The initial equity you hold comes from your deposit, which is why larger deposits are recommended.

You then build up equity over time as you repay the mortgage, and when your property value rises. Unless you have an interest-only mortgage, in which case you only gain equity with a rise in property value, as you’re not repaying any of the debt.

If there is a fall in your property value, you’ll lose equity, even though you’re still repaying the loan. When your property value falls below the outstanding balance on your mortgage, you’ll enter negative equity.

How does negative equity happen?

The most common reason for falling into negative equity is a fall in property prices. However, it’s easier to fall into negative equity if:

You used a small deposit - or no deposit (100% mortgage) - to buy your home

You have an interest-only mortgage

You leave your house to fall into disrepair - meaning it will lose value more easily

You’re in arrears on a repayment mortgage

The larger your loan size - so, the smaller the deposit - compared to the value of the property, the more vulnerable you are to negative equity. This is referred to as the loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of your borrowing.

Generally, property prices tend to rise over time, rather than fall. However, it’s certainly a possibility and more likely when the country is in a recession, as this is when property values tend to fall the furthest.