Why does loan-to-value matter?

The loan-to-value ratio is a huge factor for lenders to decide how much they can lend you, and at what rate.

If you borrow more in relation to your house value then you are a higher risk for the lender, as there’s more for you to pay back.

That also means there’s more risk for you, the borrower. The more you borrow, the more you have to pay back and, crucially, the more interest you will eventually pay over the lifetime of the mortgage.

What do 95% mortgage lenders look for?

Eligibility for 95% mortgage deals is similar to lower LTV mortgages, with the same affordability criteria applied that lenders will be looking for so that they can be confident in your ability to make repayments.

A prospective lender will assess your income, as well as reviewing your expenses and any debt you owe before deciding whether or not to offer you a mortgage. Your credit history will affect your ability to borrow too, with a good credit score increasing your chances of access to a better mortgage interest rate.

Government 95% mortgage guarantee scheme

Due to the risks involved for lenders, during the COVID-19 pandemic, 95% LTV mortgages weren't generally available. However, 95% mortgages saw a resurgence in April 2021 due to the government has launched a new 95% mortgage guarantee scheme to increase the availability of these mortgages on the market.

Under the scheme then the government will guarantee the amount borrowed over 80% to reduce the risk for lenders and encourage banks to offer more high LTV mortgages.

However, the scheme is ending in December 2022.

How much can I borrow with a 95% mortgage?

How much you can borrow from a mortgage lender depends on your affordability.

A lender will generally base your borrowing amount on your annual income – you can normally borrow around 4-4.5 times this.

However, they will also look at your outgoings to determine whether you can afford the repayments. That's why it's often a good idea to check in on your spending habits three to six months before applying for a mortgage.

Lenders will also review your credit history to check whether you can reliably manage debt. It's worth checking your credit score before you apply and trying to resolve any issues, including errors on your report.