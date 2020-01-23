Hi!

You’ve probably noticed a few changes on our website in terms of the way we look and sound (and you might have seen our new ad on TV!) - you might even call it a bit of a U-turn. There are a couple of reasons for this.

We’ve been around for a long time, but we can’t just coast on our longevity and stay the same forever. Sometimes you need to freshen things up! We realised that, although we’ve always believed that our focus should be helping you get more of what matters, our website and advertising doesn’t necessarily reflect that.

Importantly, we’re not changing anything about the way you use the website. Everything is still in the same place, the same buttons still take you to the same pages, and the process of switching remains exactly as it did last year and the year before that.

We wanted to explain a bit about how and why we’ve made the changes you now see across our site. We’re really proud of them, and we hope you like them as much as we do.

Logo

From this:

To this:

This is the big one: in stylistic terms, we are no longer Uswitch. We are Uswitch. But what does that achieve (other than giving our content team a headache)?

Well, it goes back to our focus on you, as opposed to the switch. Why have a capital “S”, which emphasises the switch, when we could have a capital “U” that represents you?

The design of the new logo is simple and timeless, but also uses sharp edges, boldness and a variant of the Helvetica typeface to stand out in an authoritative way and reinforce that Uswitch is the one 'go-to' place for you to switch your energy, broadband and mobile deals.

We also positioned the “U” within a black square to signify that you, our customers, are at the centre of our world.

Colour palette

The most noticeable aspect of our new look is probably the fresh colour palette we’re using as a backdrop for our adverts and across the website. There’s no denying that the old blue background had started to look a little stale, but we also didn’t want to limit ourselves here. There’s a colour for everyone so why stick to just one or two, especially when the new logo looks so good against all of them?

Tone of voice

Finally, you’ll notice a gradually increasing change in the way we say things across the site, in our emails, on social media and in our advertising. We’re keeping our clarity of expression and expert advice intact, but now we’re going to be a bit less formal, a bit more fun and a lot more focused on you. It’s a big job to change the tone of all the content we’ve got across the site, though, so please bear with us over the next few months!

We hope you like the changes we’ve made. We’re still the same website providing the same easy switching service to you whenever you need it but, hopefully, we’re now more consistent, focused and instantly recognisable.